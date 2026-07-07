GNFS recovers body of man from flooded drain at Kpando-Gabi

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has recovered the body of a man from a flooded drainage channel at Kpando-Gabi in the Kpando Municipality following a heavy downpour that caused severe flooding in the area.

In a statement issued by the Volta Regional Public Relations Office on Monday, July 6, the Service said firefighters from the Kpando Fire Station responded swiftly to the emergency on Friday, July 3, after receiving a distress call that an individual had accidentally entered an overflowing drain near the Kpando-Gabi M/A Junior High School.

According to the GNFS, the rescue team immediately deployed to the scene and conducted a search and recovery operation, which resulted in the retrieval of the victim's body from the flooded drainage channel.

The Service said the body was subsequently handed over to the Ghana Police Service to facilitate investigations and all necessary procedures.

The GNFS has meanwhile appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution during periods of heavy rainfall, urging residents to avoid crossing flooded drains, streams and waterways.

It warned that floodwaters are often fast-moving, unpredictable and can pose serious risks to life.

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