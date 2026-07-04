Government fully responsible for Accra flooding crisis – Miracles Aboagye

Audio By Carbonatix
Director of Communications for the Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has blamed the government for the recurring flooding in Accra, insisting that responsibility should not be shifted to public indiscipline or poor sanitation practices.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, July 4, during discussions on recent flooding incidents in the capital, Mr Aboagye said government had failed both in preventing floods and in managing disaster response when they occur.
He argued that while some citizens may contribute to sanitation challenges, ultimate responsibility rests with the state.
“In every society, there will be thieves, there will be criminals, there will be miscreants, there will be deviants, there will be recidivists; they are everywhere,” he said. “But leadership ensures that all these people… are able to co-exist in a way that the society thrives.”
He stressed that governance exists precisely because not all citizens behave responsibly, adding that leadership must ensure the majority are not made to suffer due to the actions of a few.
“To try and use the indiscipline of a few as a cover for leadership failure is unacceptable,” he said, insisting that the government must be held fully accountable for the crisis.
Mr Aboagye further maintained that the government itself had previously acknowledged responsibility for flooding through the establishment of an anti-flood task force.
“Why did you form that anti-flood task force? If you didn’t have the responsibility to deal with flood… it means that you acknowledge that it is your responsibility,” he said.
He argued that the recent flooding episodes, including those that resulted in deaths and property destruction, demonstrate the failure of both prevention and emergency response efforts.
“So the president and the government have failed us. That is the summary of it,” he stated, adding that the situation amounts to a breakdown in accountability and governance.
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