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Government to add 200MW solar power to national grid to boost renewable energy mix

Source: Clara Seshie  
  6 May 2026 1:00pm
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The government has announced plans to expand Ghana’s renewable energy capacity by adding 200 megawatts of solar power to the national electricity grid as part of efforts to diversify the country’s energy sources.

The Minister of State in charge of Climate Change and Sustainability, Seidu Issifu, disclosed this at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, May 6, stating that preparations for the project are already underway.

He said Cabinet has approved the expansion of solar energy into the national grid, with the Energy Ministry tasked to drive implementation.

“Cabinet approved that the Energy Ministry should make efforts to expand the solar energy mix into our national grid,” he said.

Mr Issifu noted that initial steps towards the project have already begun, including processes to attract participation from relevant stakeholders.

“If we monitor, you will see that there’s even an advert to that effect,” he said.

He added that government is working to ensure the project is delivered within a short timeframe as part of its broader renewable energy agenda.

“Government is making frantic efforts to make sure that within the shortest possible time we increase our mix, we introduce about 200 megawatts of solar power into the generation mix,” he stated.

He further emphasised that the initiative is a priority for government, adding that progress on the project is expected to become visible soon.

“It is something that government is aware of, and we are not taking it lightly,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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