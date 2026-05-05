Gov’t fast-tracks Accra–Kumasi expressway with military-led groundwork

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Armed Forces has begun early works on the long-awaited Accra–Kumasi Expressway, clearing nearly 18 kilometres of dense vegetation as part of initial preparations for the 175.6-kilometre right-of-way.
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed the progress in a post on X on Tuesday, May 5, noting what he described as rapid mobilisation on one of the government’s flagship infrastructure projects.
According to him, “four military work gangs are operating continuously from Asuboa near Akim Oda, working under challenging weather conditions” as part of efforts to complete the initial phase within a 20-week schedule.
The clearing exercise, carried out by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, has so far covered 17.75 kilometres of thick vegetation along the project corridor.
The Accra–Kumasi Expressway, a planned six-lane highway stretching about 198.7 kilometres, is a key infrastructure priority under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama. When completed, it is expected to cut travel time between Accra and Kumasi from about six hours to roughly two hours.
The government says the project is intended to ease congestion on the existing route, improve transport efficiency, and support economic activity between the southern and middle belts of the country.
Dr Forson previously reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering the expressway within three years during an appearance on the Citi Breakfast Show in November 2025, despite scepticism from sections of the public over the timeline.
The Ghana Armed Forces’ involvement forms part of an engineering support arrangement, with senior military leadership also monitoring progress on the ground. Chief of Defence Staff General William Agyapong has reportedly inspected the works and commended the pace of execution by troops.
While the project is still in its early stages, authorities say the current clearing phase is critical to setting the foundation for full-scale construction of one of Ghana’s most ambitious road infrastructure projects in recent years.
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