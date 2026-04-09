Gov’t orders deployment of Metro Mass buses to cushion commuters amid fuel price hike

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has directed the immediate deployment of newly acquired Metro Mass Transit buses across major routes to ease transportation challenges following the recent surge in fuel prices.
Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced the directive during a press briefing after an emergency Cabinet meeting held to address the impact of rising fuel costs on Ghanaians.
According to him, "the Transport Minister has been tasked with fast-tracking the deployment of buses, particularly along high-traffic corridors, to reduce pressure on commuters."
This intervention comes on the back of a significant increase in fuel prices, which took effect on April 1, 2026, driven largely by rising global crude oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.
Mr. Kwakye Ofosu revealed that 100 Metro Mass buses have already arrived in the country and are ready for immediate deployment. He added that another 100 buses are expected in August, with a final batch of 100 due in November, bringing the total number to 300 buses.
He explained that the buses will be strategically deployed to ease congestion and improve mobility, especially during peak hours, when commuters face the greatest difficulty.
In addition, he noted that Cabinet has "directed that Metro Mass buses must maintain fares lower than those charged by private transport operators, ensuring that the service remains an affordable alternative for the public."
The move forms part of a broader government effort to cushion citizens against the effects of rising fuel prices, which have already triggered concerns over increased transport fares and cost of living.
Government believes that the expanded Metro Mass fleet, combined with other interventions, will provide much-needed relief to commuters while helping stabilise the transport sector in the short term.
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