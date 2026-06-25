Gov’t working to evacuate more Ghanaians from South Africa before June 30 deadline – Quashie

Government is continuing efforts to evacuate more Ghanaian nationals from South Africa ahead of planned anti-immigration protests scheduled for June 30, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, has disclosed.

His comments come amid growing concerns over a nationwide demonstration being planned by some South African activist groups, who are demanding stricter action against undocumented migrants and have called on foreign nationals without valid documentation to leave the country before the end of June.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Midday News on Thursday, June 25, Mr. Quashie said the Ghanaian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, has already facilitated the voluntary repatriation of hundreds of Ghanaians and is working to assist more who have expressed interest in returning home.

"I think government has done its part. We still have people that we need to evacuate from South Africa, and we're working towards it," he said.

According to him, nearly 1,000 Ghanaians have so far been successfully repatriated under the voluntary return programme. "As of the last count, we have almost 960 something individuals and families that we have repatriated voluntarily back home," Mr. Quashie said.

He noted that additional Ghanaian nationals have since registered with the mission for assistance and arrangements are being made to ensure their safe return before the planned demonstrations.

"Together with the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we're working towards ensuring that they get back to Ghana safe and hearty, probably before the June 30 deadline for these demonstrations," he stated.

The High Commissioner assured Ghanaians living in South Africa that the mission remains engaged with local authorities and is closely monitoring developments to safeguard the welfare of Ghanaian citizens.

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