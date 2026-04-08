GRA applauds CPS study, urges continuous policy scrutiny

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commended the Centre for Policy Scrutiny (CPS) for its recent study on the impact of abolished taxes.

The Authority describes the initiative as a critical contribution to strengthening policy formulation and accountability in the country.

The commendation was made by the Technical Advisor to the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Elsie Appau-Klu, who underscored the importance of independent policy research in shaping effective governance and fiscal decision-making.

Speaking in response to the study, she noted that institutions such as CPS play a vital role in providing the government with the analytical tools needed to make informed policy choices.

“We commend the Centre for Policy Scrutiny for doing this work. It is things like these that give us the ingredients to work. These are things that keep governments on their toes,” Madam Appau-Klu said.

She further encouraged the Centre to sustain its efforts in policy analysis and public engagement, stressing that continuous research and scrutiny are essential to national development.

“So I want to encourage you that we do this well and do it all the time so that together we can help in shaping and building our nation,” she added.

The CPS study examined the fiscal and equity implications of the abolition of key taxes, including the E-Levy, COVID-19 Levy and Betting Tax, sparking renewed public discourse on revenue mobilisation and economic policy.

Madam Appau-Klu emphasised that such research not only enriches public debate but also enhances transparency and accountability within government institutions.

She also used the occasion to appeal to Ghanaians to remain committed to their tax obligations, noting that domestic revenue remains a crucial pillar for funding national development.

Madam Appau-Klu urged citizens and businesses alike to recognise the importance of their contributions to national growth.

“The government relies on tax revenue to undertake critical development projects. It is important that Ghanaians continue to honour their tax obligations to support these efforts,” she stated.

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