Green for Change Ghana wins continental recognition for environmental sustainability and climate resilience, calls for greater investment to scale climate action

Green for Change Ghana, a leading environmental and development organisation working at the intersection of climate action, natural resource management, sustainable livelihoods and community development, has received international recognition for its contribution to environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

The organisation was named African Environmental Sustainability and Climate Resilience Organisation of the Year at the International Business Achiever Awards (IBAA 2026), held at the British Council in the Greater Accra Region. The event was organised by M-Gibes College of Business & Management in the United Kingdom.

The prestigious award was received on behalf of the organisation by its Executive Director, John Balankoo Sumbo, whose leadership has helped position Green for Change Ghana as one of the country's emerging voices in community-led climate action, landscape restoration, sustainable agriculture, environmental governance and active citizenship.

The award recognises the organisation's growing impact in supporting vulnerable communities to address climate change, restore degraded landscapes, improve agricultural productivity, strengthen local livelihoods and promote sustainable natural resource management.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Sumbo described the recognition as a testament to the collective efforts of communities, volunteers, traditional authorities, development partners, government institutions, donors and staff who have contributed to the organisation's success over the years.

"This award is not about one individual. It is not even about Green for Change Ghana alone. It belongs to the thousands of farmers, women, youth, community volunteers, traditional leaders, government partners and development organisations that have worked with us over the years to protect our environment and improve livelihoods."

"When I stood to receive this award, I reflected on the many communities we have worked with, some in very remote parts of Ghana where climate change is no longer a future threat but a daily reality. These communities are facing declining rainfall, prolonged droughts, land degradation, biodiversity loss, bushfires, illegal logging and shrinking livelihood opportunities. This recognition demonstrates that local solutions driven by communities themselves can produce transformative results."

Mr Sumbo noted that Green for Change Ghana has consistently focused on building practical, community-centred solutions that address both environmental degradation and rural poverty simultaneously.

According to him, environmental conservation cannot succeed if it fails to address the livelihood needs of the people who depend on natural resources for survival.

"One of the lessons we have learned over the years is that people cannot be expected to protect forests, trees, water bodies and landscapes if they do not have sustainable alternatives for earning a living. That is why our work combines environmental restoration with livelihood improvement."

"Whether we are supporting agroforestry, climate-smart agriculture, clean energy solutions, landscape restoration, community volunteerism, women's economic empowerment or natural resource governance, our goal has always been to ensure that environmental sustainability and human well-being go hand in hand."

Over the years, Green for Change Ghana has implemented interventions across several regions of Ghana, focusing on landscape restoration, biodiversity conservation, climate-smart agriculture, climate adaptation, community-based natural resource management, sustainable livelihoods and environmental education.

The organisation has also worked extensively with farmers and local communities to promote agroforestry systems, restore degraded lands, protect vulnerable ecosystems, strengthen food security and improve resilience to climate shocks.

Mr Sumbo emphasised that climate change remains one of the greatest threats to sustainable development across Africa and called for increased investment in locally driven climate solutions.

"Climate change is no longer an abstract discussion. It is affecting food systems, water resources, biodiversity, public health and economic productivity. Across Ghana and the wider West African region, communities are already experiencing the impacts. The question is no longer whether climate change is happening. The question is whether we are investing enough in solutions that can help communities adapt and thrive."

"The encouraging thing is that the solutions already exist. Communities have knowledge. Farmers have knowledge. Local institutions have knowledge. What is often missing is the level of investment required to scale those solutions to the level needed to match the challenge."

He described the award as both a celebration of past achievements and a reminder that much more work remains to be done.

"While we are deeply honoured by this recognition, we see it as motivation rather than a destination. The environmental challenges confronting Ghana and Africa remain enormous. Millions of hectares of degraded land still need restoration. Many rural communities still lack adequate climate adaptation support. Biodiversity continues to face increasing threats. Youth unemployment remains high, and many women still face barriers to economic opportunities."

"This award strengthens our determination to work even harder with communities and partners to create sustainable solutions that improve lives while protecting nature."

Highlighting the critical role played by volunteers and local communities in the organisation's success, Mr Sumbo said Green for Change Ghana plans to strengthen collaboration with grassroots stakeholders.

He noted that many of the organisation's achievements have been made possible through community ownership and active citizen participation.

"We strongly believe that sustainable development cannot be outsourced. Communities must be active participants rather than passive beneficiaries. When communities take ownership of development initiatives, the results are more sustainable, more impactful and more cost-effective."

"We have witnessed community volunteers dedicating countless hours to protecting shea parklands, preventing illegal logging, supporting landscape restoration and promoting environmental awareness. Their commitment demonstrates that ordinary citizens can become extraordinary agents of change when given the opportunity and support."

The Executive Director used the occasion to call on governments, development partners, philanthropic organisations, private-sector actors, impact investors and international donors to support the expansion of climate resilience and environmental sustainability programmes across Ghana and the West African sub-region.

"This award provides an opportunity to draw attention not only to our work but also to the urgent need for greater investment in climate resilience, ecosystem restoration, sustainable agriculture and community development."

"We are calling on donors, foundations, development agencies, impact investors, corporate organisations and strategic partners to join us in scaling proven interventions that are already delivering results on the ground."

According to him, there is significant potential to expand Green for Change Ghana's interventions beyond Ghana into other countries facing similar environmental and climate challenges.

"Many of the challenges confronting Ghana are shared across West Africa. Land degradation, deforestation, biodiversity loss, climate vulnerability, youth unemployment and unsustainable natural resource use are regional issues that require regional responses."

"Our vision is to build stronger partnerships that will enable us to scale successful models across Ghana and eventually throughout the West African sub-region. We believe that the lessons we have learned and the approaches we have developed can contribute meaningfully to sustainable development beyond our borders."

Mr Sumbo outlined several areas where additional investment could generate significant impact, including forest landscape restoration, climate-smart agriculture, clean cooking solutions, biodiversity conservation, community-based natural resource management, agroforestry development, carbon projects, youth employment, women's economic empowerment and climate adaptation initiatives.

"Every investment in climate resilience today is an investment in future prosperity. Every tree restored today contributes to future environmental security. Every farmer trained in climate-smart practices becomes more resilient to future climate shocks. Every community empowered to manage its natural resources becomes a stronger partner in sustainable development."

"The cost of inaction will always be higher than the cost of action. This is why we are inviting partners to work with us to accelerate the transition towards a greener, more resilient and more prosperous future."

Industry observers have described Green for Change Ghana's recognition as evidence of the growing importance of locally led organisations in advancing climate action and sustainable development across Africa.

For Green for Change Ghana, however, the award represents more than recognition—it represents an opportunity to amplify its mission of creating lasting positive change for people and the planet.

As the organisation celebrates this international achievement, its leadership remains focused on expanding its reach, deepening community impact and building partnerships that can help transform environmental challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth across Ghana and the wider West African region.

"This award belongs to every person who believes that development and environmental protection can go together. It belongs to every community that has trusted us, every partner that has supported us and every volunteer who has given their time to make a difference. Together, we have shown what is possible. Together, we can achieve even more."

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