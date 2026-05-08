Grueter shines as 120 golfers compete at 3i Africa Summit Invitational in Accra

Former Achimota Golf Club captain Sjoerd Grueter emerged overall winner of the maiden 3i Africa Summit Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra.

The one-day 18-hole Stableford event, organised ahead of the 3i Africa Summit 2026, also marked the 58th birthday celebration of Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama.

More than 120 golfers competed across various categories, with Grueter claiming the top prize after a strong performance in the men’s main competition, while Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah won the ladies’ main category.

Dr Asiama, who performed the ceremonial tee-off, praised the strong turnout and urged the Ghana Golf Association and Achimota Golf Club to work towards hosting a world golf tournament in Ghana within the next three years.

“Ghana is a great destination for prestigious sports like golf, and a great course like the Achimota Golf Course can host the rest of the world,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Fintech Ghana LTD, Shaibu Haruna, also highlighted golf’s role in building connections and promoting community growth.

“It is a great atmosphere here, and I am glad to be meeting many people. It’s excellent for sportsmanship and community building,” he noted.

The tournament brought together financial leaders, investors, policymakers and corporate executives ahead of the main summit in Accra.

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