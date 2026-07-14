Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2026 to officially launch on August 1

Africa's biggest celebration of DJ excellence takes centre stage once again as the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, officially launches on Saturday, August 1, 2026, marking the beginning of Ghana's official DJ season.

The launch event, hosted by Eden Gardens Hotel, will unveil the vision for the 2026 edition, introduce this year's theme, and outline the calendar of activities leading up to the awards ceremony. It also signals the beginning of months of exciting industry engagements, activations, educational initiatives, performances, and competitive events designed to celebrate the DJs and creatives who continue to shape Ghana's music and entertainment landscape.

This year's launch comes with an exciting milestone as Guinness Ghana renews its partnership with the Ghana DJ Awards, reaffirming its commitment to championing DJ culture and supporting one of Ghana's most influential music platforms. The renewed partnership underscores a shared vision of celebrating creativity, inspiring excellence, and deepening the impact of DJ culture across the country.

Over the years, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has grown into more than an awards scheme. It has become a highly respected platform that recognizes excellence, inspires innovation, and elevates the role of DJs within Ghana's creative economy. Produced by Merqury Republic, the awards continue to provide a powerful platform for recognizing the talent, dedication, and influence of DJs who shape Ghana's sound and entertainment culture.

The 2026 season follows an exciting previous edition that celebrated outstanding achievements across the DJ community, including DJ Sly King being crowned DJ of the Year 2025, a recognition that highlighted his consistency, creativity, reach, and contribution to Ghana's vibrant music scene. As the new season begins, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards continues its mission of discovering, celebrating, and elevating the next generation of DJ excellence.

The official launch on August 1 marks the first chapter of another exciting journey, one that will culminate in the crowning of Ghana's finest DJs while showcasing the creativity, influence, and impact of the nation's DJ community.

Industry stakeholders, partners, media representatives, and members of the public are invited to follow the season as the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards rolls out a series of nationwide activities and experiences that will once again place DJs at the heart of Ghana's entertainment conversation.

Further details, including this year's theme, nomination process, event calendar, and key announcements, will be revealed during the official launch.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.