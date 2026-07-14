Africa

Gunmen kill at least 18 people in Nigeria’s Benue state, residents say

Source: Reuters  
  14 July 2026 4:54am
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Gunmen killed at least 18 people in Nigeria's northern Benue state in ​a weekend attack, residents and local officials ‌said, triggering a march by angry locals who blocked roads in protest at the violence.

Benue has ​been the frequent scene of clashes involving ​farming communities and cattle herders, as well ⁠as attacks by armed groups, in ​conflicts often driven by competition over land and ​resources.

Benue police spokesperson Udeme Edet gave a lower death toll for the attack, which took place early ​on Sunday, saying eight people had died ​and five were wounded.

The incident occurred in the Otukpo-Nobi community ‌of ⁠the Otukpo Local Government Area, where residents said armed men, suspected by locals to be Fulani herders, opened fire between about ​3:30 a.m. and ​4:30 a.m.

Local ⁠government chair Maxwell Ogiri linked the violence to the killing of ​the chair of the herders' association ​two weeks ago.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Women and youths from the affected community ⁠later ​marched through the town ​of Otukpo to protest.

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