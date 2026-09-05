How to check 2026 WASSCE results

File photo: Students at an examination

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of provisional results for candidates who sat for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The published results can be accessed through the official WAEC Ghana website at https://ghana.waecdirect.org/.

To check the result online, candidates must have a valid WAEC Result Checker containing a serial number and PIN. The voucher can be purchased by dialing *713*3998# or by visiting https://buycheckercodes.com.gh.

To check the results on a phone, candidates should:

1. On the web browser on your phone (e.g., Chrome or Safari), go to the WASSCE Result checking portal https://ghana.waecdirect.org/

3. Enter your Index Number.

4. Select the Type of Examination (e.g., WASSCE School).

5. Select your Examination Year (e.g., 2026).

6. Enter the Serial Number found on the Result Voucher

7. Enter the 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Result Voucher (e.g., 012345678912).

8. Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year. (This is to ensure that your examination information is correct.)

9. Click on the Submit button

10. Click "Agree" to agree to the consent agreement and wait for the WASSCE results to display in the pop-up window.

The examination body has cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.