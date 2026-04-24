How we made Nigerian singer Buju change his name because of Buju Banton – Fat Joe

Audio By Carbonatix
American rapper Fat Joe has claimed that he and others pressured Nigerian singer BNXN, formerly known as Buju, to change his stage name.
Fat Joe explained that they bullied the Nigerian artist into changing his stage name because his former stage name, Buju, was disrespectful to Jamaican dancehall legend Buju Banton.
The rapper disclosed this during a podcast interview featuring himself and Buju Banton.
“There is a fake guy in Africa using the Buju name. We dissed him on TV, shut him down, and he changed his name. I told him there is only one Buju Banton,” he said.
Buju Banton stated that his stage name is special to him because it was given to him by his mother, unlike many artists, who coined their names or got them from friends.
He explained that his mother named him Buju, but he added the suffix Banton in honour of a Jamaican DJ he admired.
“Most people [artists] get their names from their friends or coin it. But my name came from my mom. Then I added Banton due to my admiration for Burr Banton,” he stated.
BNXN initially started his music career with the stage name “Buju” but later changed it to his current name due to alleged copyright issues.
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