‘I didn’t think it was a foul’: Trump says he asked FIFA president for review of controversial red card

Audio By Carbonatix
President Donald Trump said Monday that he personally asked FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review the decision to give a red card and one-game ban to Team USA star striker Folarin Balogun — a remarkable intervention that sparked a torrent of controversy at the World Cup.
FIFA on Sunday announced that Balogun would be eligible to play in the Round of 16 against Belgium Monday night, igniting a political firestorm and questions around the integrity of the tournament.
“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, ‘You have to do this,’” Trump said from the Oval Office, adding that he “didn’t think it was a foul.” He referred to the incident as “two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other.”
The comments represent the first detailed account from Trump on his conversation with Infantino.
“I didn’t tell him what to do, I can’t tell him what to do,” he said, adding that an independent committee “made the right decision.”
Trump also called the referee’s integrity into question, saying the referee was a “little bit suspect” as he encouraged reporters to “check his past.”
Latest Stories
-
BoG confident cedi stability will continue as dollar pressures ease
58 minutes
-
Ghana is open for business like never before – 24-Hour Economy takes centre stage in Canada
2 hours
-
East Legon, Madina, Adenta, others face 24-hour water interruptions
2 hours
-
‘Facts first’ – Samuel Jinapor cautions government over foreign affairs decisions
2 hours
-
Foreign policy must be credible or Ghana risks losing influence – Samuel Jinapor
2 hours
-
Ghana must base foreign policy on ‘unimpeachable facts’ – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
Safo Kantanka’s will does not name a church leader, says Kwame Akufo
3 hours
-
Foreign policy must serve Ghanaians, not politics – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
‘Take responsibility’ – Minority caucus supports tough action against South Africa
4 hours
-
Ebola outbreak in Congo still spreading, WHO says
4 hours
-
South African police say death of Nigerian man not linked to anti-migrant violence
4 hours
-
Nigeria’s UTM secures gas supply deal, clears key hurdle to $3 billion LNG project
4 hours
-
Dangote to fund proposed Kenya refinery with cash, bonds and an IPO
4 hours
-
Protests break out in Havana as Cuba struggles to restore electricity
5 hours
-
Oil prices climb as US strikes on Iran fuel fears truce is unravelling
5 hours