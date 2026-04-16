I don’t want to die without a trace – Alsale CEO Nana Boakye Kanto on building a legacy

In an age where corporate success is often measured by balance sheets and market share, Nana Yiadom Boakye Kanto, the CEO of Alsale Services Limited, has a different metric for his life’s work, with the number of lives he has personally transformed as his yardstick.

Appearing on Joy FM’s Personality Profile with Lexis Bill on Thursday, 16th April 2026, the business mogul, who doubles as the Asante Apaah Ankobeahene, opened up about his existential drive, revealing that his greatest fear is leaving the world without a lasting, positive impact on his fellow man.

For the man who sits at the helm of one of Ghana's most critical financial services firms, specialising in cash-in-transit, bullion van services, and vault management, the "imprint" he leaves behind is far more valuable than the infrastructure he has built.

“I don’t want to come onto this earth, die out, and there is no trace of me being here or having been here,” Nana Kanto shared with a rare moment of vulnerability.

“I want to leave some kind of imprint, and the best way to do that is to invest in people. Investment in people—that’s where the mentoring and the coaching come in.”

The CEO’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that true transformation happens at the individual level. He told Lexis Bill that he wants to be remembered as a catalyst for change, a man who used his position to elevate others.

“I want to leave this earth where people will know that there was somebody who was here who did XYZ, and then the person made an imprint on a lot of people that transformed people’s lives,” he concluded.

A Teacher in the Boardroom

While many CEOs remain distant figures in mahogany-row offices, Nana Kanto describes himself as a perpetual educator. His leadership style at Alsale is defined by a rigorous, hands-on approach to knowledge transfer.

He revealed that he hosts review meetings every single week and conducts evening debriefs with every department head daily to bridge the gap between operations and strategy.

“I teach every day. My staff will tell you... we do meetings with every department head every evening to check our operations, what’s happening on the market. When there are challenges, we share ideas and I communicate my experiences to everybody,” he explained.

Nana Kanto’s journey is one of resilience and strategic foresight.

As the CEO of Alsale Services Limited, he has steered the company into a dominant position within Ghana’s financial ecosystem. Alsale is widely recognised for its partnership with major banks, providing high-security cash management, ATM maintenance, and secure logistics.

Under his leadership, Alasel has grown from a niche service provider into a regional powerhouse, a feat Nana Kanto attributes to the very culture of "sharing experiences" he discussed on the air.

He is known within the industry not just as a strategist, but as a leader who champions the professional growth of his staff, many of whom have risen through the ranks under his personal tutelage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.