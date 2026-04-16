Sanity is your greatest asset – Alsale CEO Nana Boakye Kanto urges Ghanaians

Nana Yiadom Boakye Kanto, the Chief Executive Officer of Alsale Services Limited, has issued a passionate plea to the Ghanaian public to prioritise mental well-being and moral integrity over the hollow pursuit of status.

Speaking with Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s Personality Profile on Thursday, 16th April 2026, the man behind Ghana's premier cash-management firm shared the nuggets that have defined his rise to the top, urging a national return to the values of focus, perseverance, and transparency.

For Nana Kanto, professional success is impossible without psychological stability. He warned that in the modern world, external pressures, be they financial, romantic, or commercial, constantly threaten an individual's "sanity."

“I'll tell everybody to guard their peace of mind. It could be anything, anything that protects your mental health. You should take it very serious,” he advised. “And when you are sane, that is where you can do a lot of thinking.”

The CEO also touched on the importance of ancestral roots and historical identity. He argued that the current generation is often easily swayed because they lack a firm understanding of their heritage. According to Nana Kanto, knowing "where you come from" provides an unshakeable confidence that protects one from being defined by others.

“Everybody should learn about who they are... when you know some of these things, it gives you the confidence to be able to do anything because nobody can tell you who you are. You know who you are,” he stated.

The Return of ‘Sikafi’: A Warning Against Fake Wealth

Perhaps the most striking part of the interview was Nana Kanto’s critique of modern society’s obsession with overnight millionaires. Growing up in the Ashanti Region, he recalled the concept of ‘Sikafi’—a traditional scepticism toward wealth that lacks a visible or genuine source.

He lamented that the modern Ghanaian culture has become too quick to "hype" individuals whose wealth cannot be traced, often leading to national disgrace when the truth emerges.

“If you cannot really trace the source of somebody's wealth, you don't hype the person too much to get yourself disgraced,” Nana Kanto warned. “I think people must bring ['Sikafi'] back into their own personal lives. People should reduce the hype that they give people they don't even know.”

A Legacy Built on Focus and Integrity

As the head of Alsale Services Limited, Nana Yiadom Boakye Kanto oversees a massive operation that handles the secure movement and management of cash for Ghana’s top-tier banks and corporate institutions.

His company is synonymous with trust, a reputation built on the very "personal values" he shared during the interview: Focus, Integrity, and Perseverance.

Under his leadership, Alsale has become more than just a logistics company; it is a critical pillar of Ghana’s financial security infrastructure. Nana Kanto’s insistence on "genuine wealth" reflects the corporate culture he has instilled at Alsale, where transparency and meticulous process are non-negotiable.

Concluding the interview, Nana Kanto left the audience with three pillars for a successful life: Focus, to keep one’s eyes on the goal; Perseverance, to weather the inevitable storms of business; and Integrity, to ensure that when success arrives, it is built on a foundation that will never bring shame.

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