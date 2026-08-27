I have no problem with public tribunals; they’re constitutional – Anthony Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Supreme Court nominee Anthony Forson Jnr says he has no problem with the establishment of public tribunals, arguing that their establishment is expressly provided for under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.
He was responding to a question about concerns raised by some sections of the public regarding the establishment and operation of public tribunals which have been reintroduced by the incumbent administration.
The former President of the Ghana Bar Association pointed to Article 1(2) of the Constitution, which establishes the Constitution as the fundamental law of Ghana, and argued that institutions created in accordance with its provisions must be recognised as constitutionally valid.
“Well, I have no problem with it. As you said, it’s stated in the Constitution. Article 1(2) says, ‘The Constitution shall be the fundamental law of the land,’” he said when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27.
He stressed that the public tribunals were not being introduced outside the constitutional framework, noting that the Constitution itself makes provision for them.
“So if the fundamental law of the land provides for it and it is being effectuated, I don’t have a problem with it. That is my view,” he stated.
Mr Forson said the fact that some members of the public may have reservations about public tribunals does not alter their constitutional status.
“It is not something which is being imported into the Constitution. You quoted exactly where it is. So if Parliament is following the law, I have absolutely no problem,” he added.
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