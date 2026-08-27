I will be fair and impartial in my duties – Ayariga assures Mamprugu Traditional Council

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has assured the Mamprugu Traditional Council that his personal ties to the Mamprugu traditional area will not influence his decisions if he is approved to serve in the Ministry.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Mr Ayariga said he would discharge his responsibilities with fairness, neutrality and impartiality.

His assurance follows concerns raised by the Mamprugu Traditional Council about whether his longstanding connection to the area could affect his objectivity in matters involving chieftaincy and local governance.

Mr Ayariga acknowledged his close relationship with the Mamprugu traditional area, explaining that his connection is rooted in his family and upbringing.

He said his mother is Mamprusi and that members of the traditional area played an important role in his upbringing, instilling values that he believes will guide him in public office.

“My mother is a Mamprusi, and they are my uncles, and they are partly responsible for my upbringing and training me. If I fail in this new job, then it means that there is a defect in the way they have trained me and I believe that they trained me well and I will vindicate them by living up to their expectations,” he said.

Mr Ayariga also pledged to uphold the confidence of the Nayiri and the people of Mamprugu while maintaining the impartiality required of him as a Minister.

“I can promise my grandfather, the Nayiri that in my capacity as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, I will definitely live up to his expectations,” he said.

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