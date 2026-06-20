If Ofori-Atta has nothing to fear or hide, he should return and face charges – Clement Apaak

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Minister for Education, Clement Apaak, has questioned why former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta would remain outside the country amid ongoing legal and investigative proceedings, insisting that he should return to account for his stewardship if he has nothing to hide.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 20, Dr Apaak said, “If he knows he has nothing to fear and nothing to hide as a person of integrity, if he is, he should come and face the charges.”
He argued that public officials have a responsibility to account for their actions while in office and should cooperate with lawful investigations.
The Deputy Education Minister stated that he found it difficult to understand why a former public official would seek to avoid rendering an account of his tenure.
“I truly cannot understand why a former public official would want to stay away from rendering an account of his tenure in office,” he said, stressing that transparency and accountability are essential elements of public service.
His remarks come amid ongoing discussions surrounding Mr Ofori-Atta’s legal challenges and reports that a United States immigration court has granted him permanent residency status.
Dr Apaak maintained that any person who believes in their innocence and integrity should be prepared to submit themselves to due process and allow the relevant institutions to determine the facts of the case.
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