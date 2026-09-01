IGP summons Volta Police Commander over alleged extortion, harassment of traders on Aflao–Accra route

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu, has summoned the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Akorli, over allegations of harassment, intimidation, unnecessary delays and extortion involving some police personnel stationed along the Aflao–Accra main route.

The concerns relate to alleged misconduct at several checkpoints, including the Tokor Barrier, Ativuta Toll Booth and the Weta–Afiadenyigba Junction Barrier, as well as other locations towards Sogakope.

The allegations came to public attention following a viral Facebook post accusing some police personnel of demanding receipts for goods being transported by local traders and allegedly extorting money from traders who are unable to produce the required documents.

The Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU) has also called on senior police officers to intervene in the matter.

JAPTU said its concern is not necessarily the number of police checkpoints along the route, but the alleged delays, intimidation and extortion reportedly experienced by traders during their journeys.

Following his meeting with the IGP, DCOP Wisdom Akorli has scheduled a meeting with all Divisional and District Police Commanders in the Volta Region for Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on the allegations and determine appropriate measures to address the concerns.

Meanwhile, police personnel deployed to the affected locations have been cautioned against any form of misconduct.

The Police Administration is also constituting an inspection team to identify and investigate personnel who may have been involved in the alleged acts.

The move is expected to help establish the facts surrounding the allegations and ensure that appropriate action is taken where wrongdoing is established.

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