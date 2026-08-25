I’m not on NDC gov’t payroll; my work is sacrifice for nation-building – KSM

Ghanaian satirist and talk show host Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has dismissed suggestions that his advocacy for nation-building is motivated by financial benefits from the NDC government, insisting his efforts stem from a personal commitment to Ghana’s development.

KSM said people who dedicate themselves to national development should not automatically be assumed to be doing so because they are being paid by political or other interests.

Speaking on his programme, he expressed disappointment that some people, including individuals he regarded as intelligent and well-educated colleagues, had entertained or repeated claims that he benefited financially from certain quarters because of his advocacy.

He said such assumptions failed to recognise the sacrifices that some citizens were prepared to make in the interest of the country.

“Sometimes people don't understand those of us who are looking for nation-building. People think it's a money issue,” he said.

According to KSM, the pursuit of national development should not always be reduced to financial considerations, arguing that genuine commitment to the country could require personal sacrifice.

“I would have thought your education and your level of intelligence would let you know that there are people who understand the sacrifice that they should make for this nation,” he said.

He added: “Trust me, when you're sacrificing, you're not begging for money.”

‘We are not on anybody’s payroll'

KSM was particularly emphatic in rejecting suggestions that his frequent discussions on nation-building were being funded by an undisclosed individual or organisation.

“We are not here every day to flap and talk about building Ghana because we are on payroll,” he said.

He then challenged those making such claims to provide evidence.

"Whose payroll? Please. Give us a little respect,” he said.

KSM said he was addressing only those who had made or believed such allegations, while acknowledging that many members of his audience understood the motivation behind his advocacy.

“I know most of you do, so I'm not talking to you. I'm sorry. I'm talking to the few ones out there who think that... Please, nothing of that sort has happened and nothing of that sort will ever happen,” he said.

‘That has never been the agenda’

The satirist also shared an account of his working relationship with his producer to illustrate what he described as the commitment behind their work.

He said his producer had previously considered opportunities outside Ghana in Canada but eventually chose to remain in the country and work with him on developing the programme.

According to KSM, the producer encouraged him to revive his earlier talk-show concept and focus on creating something meaningful in Ghana.

He said the producer's decision demonstrated the kind of commitment that could be made without the expectation of financial rewards from external interests.

“He says he'd rather stay here; let's work together and build,” KSM recounted.

“And we're very confident that something will come out of this,” he added.

KSM said he therefore considered it necessary to address the rumours before continuing with his programme.

“So folks, I just want to dispel that before I continue,” he said.

He concluded by insisting that financial inducement had never been the motivation behind his advocacy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.