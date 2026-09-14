CANAL+ and LaLiga sign landmark anti-piracy agreement

CANAL+ and LaLiga have signed a landmark agreement aimed at tackling the growing threat of sports content piracy across nearly 50 countries.

The strategic partnership will cover territories across Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti, with the two organisations combining their technology, intelligence and enforcement capabilities to disrupt illegal distribution networks.

The agreement, announced in Paris and Madrid, is described as one of the most ambitious collaborations between a global broadcaster and a major sports competition in the fight against piracy.

Under the partnership, CANAL+ and LaLiga will share intelligence, coordinate enforcement strategies and accelerate action against those illegally distributing football content.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says piracy is one of the biggest challenges facing the future of sport and requires organisations to work together.

He said the partnership with CANAL+ would help protect the value of football competitions, defend investment by broadcasters and clubs, and safeguard the future of the sport.

CANAL+ chief executive Maxime Saada said the scale of the agreement reflected the company's commitment to tackling piracy, describing it as a threat to the entire sports ecosystem.

He also called on other organisations across the sports, audiovisual and creative industries to play their part in combating illegal content distribution.

Both organisations say piracy goes beyond copyright infringement, arguing that illegal broadcasts deprive professional and grassroots sport of resources that could be used to develop clubs, youth academies and sporting infrastructure.

They also warn that consumers who use illegal streaming services can be exposed to risks including fraud, malware and theft of personal data.

CANAL+ and LaLiga say the new agreement is an extension of their longstanding relationship in the distribution of Spanish football.

The partnership, which initially began in France before expanding into Europe, Africa and Haiti, will now move beyond content distribution to focus on protecting the long-term value of sports broadcasting rights.

CANAL+ currently operates in more than 70 countries and has more than 40 million subscribers, while LaLiga has a global social media following of more than 268 million people.

The two organisations say their joint efforts will help create a safer digital environment while ensuring fans continue to have reliable and high-quality access to LaLiga football.

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