Government must not perpetrate galamsey, it campaigned against – GBA President

President of the Ghana Bar Association( GBA), Efua Ghartey, has urged the government to show political will in the fight against galamsey, warning that words must be matched with impartial enforcement.

Mrs Ghartey made the remarks on Monday, September 14, at the Ghana Bar Association Conference 2026/27 in Ada, being held under the theme, “150 Years of Ghana’s Legal Evolution: Transforming the Profession and Driving its Future with Industry,” where she called on the government to live up to the commitments it made in its campaign against illegal mining.

Speaking to participants at the conference, the GBA President said the legal profession had a responsibility to be candid about issues affecting the country and cautioned that government statements on galamsey would have little meaning without corresponding action.

“The Bar must be candid. Government's stated commitment will amount to a little more than rhetoric if it is not matched by consistent and impartial enforcement,” she said.

Mrs Ghartey expressed particular concern over allegations that individuals associated with political parties were openly involved in illegal mining activities, while the country's forests, water bodies and farmlands continued to suffer the consequences.

She said the continued degradation of Ghana's natural resources raised serious questions about the effectiveness and impartiality of efforts to combat galamsey.

According to her, the fight against illegal mining should not be influenced by political affiliation, power or personal connections.

“It is particularly troubling that persons associated with political parties are alleged to be openly involved in the menace, while our forests, water bodies, and farmlands continue to suffer,” she said.

The GBA President therefore called on the government to move beyond declarations and translate into concrete action the positions it had forcefully advanced during its campaign, including repeated commitments to end galamsey.

Mrs Ghartey stressed that Ghanaians expected the government's promises to be fulfilled and not abandoned once political power had been attained.

“The Ghanaian people expect these commitments to be brought to fruition, not for government to perpetuate the very practices it previously condemned in its predecessors,” she said.

Mrs Ghartey said the campaign against illegal mining could not be selective or partisan, insisting that the law must apply equally to everyone.

“The fight against galamsey cannot be selective or partisan. The law must apply equally to all, regardless of political affiliation, position, or influence,” she said.

She urged the government to demonstrate the political will required to enforce environmental and mining laws without fear or favour.

“We must have the political will to enforce the law without fear or favour, protect our natural resources, and safeguard the future of our country,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.