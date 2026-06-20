Impakers Creative Hub earns Trade Minister’s praise at Ghana–Italy Circular Economy Dialogue

An unscripted moment at the Ghana–Italy Circular Economy Dialogue highlighted the growing recognition of Ghanaian creative enterprises that are transforming waste materials into premium products.

While touring exhibition stands at the two-day event held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, stopped at the exhibition stand of Impakers Creative Hub after a wall clock caught her attention.

After examining the piece, which had been crafted from recycled and repurposed materials, the Minister remarked: “The finishing is very beautiful. That’s what we’ve been lacking over the period.”

The comment, though brief and unplanned, underscored the increasing emphasis being placed on quality, innovation and sustainability within Ghana’s emerging circular economy sector.

The Ghana–Italy Circular Economy Dialogue, held from 16 to 17 June 2026, brought together government officials, diplomats, development partners and industry stakeholders to explore strategies for accelerating Ghana’s transition to sustainable production and consumption.

Addressing participants at the event, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting circular economy principles across key sectors, with a focus on reducing waste, improving resource efficiency and retaining greater value within the local economy.

For Impakers Creative Hub, the principles discussed at the forum reflect a business model the company has pursued for years.

The Accra-based enterprise specialises in premium packaging, corporate branding, gifting solutions and custom fabrication, with products manufactured from repurposed materials, reclaimed wood, recycled fabrics and recovered industrial offcuts.

Among the items displayed at the exhibition were corporate gift sets, custom packaging solutions, sustainable gift products, decorative installations, wall clocks and bespoke interior décor pieces.

Chief Executive Officer of Impakers Creative Hub, Freda Kingful Abraham Cudjoe, also participated in the event as a panellist during a discussion on women in industry.

Drawing on the company’s experience, she argued that the circular economy is not a future aspiration for Ghanaian entrepreneurs but a practical reality already being implemented by businesses that prioritise sustainability and innovation.

According to her, Ghanaian enterprises possess significant advantages, including access to local materials, established craftsmanship and flexible production systems, which position them well to embrace circular business models.

Ms Cudjoe also spoke about the SHE Ascent Network, a women-focused social impact initiative established under the Impakers Creative Hub umbrella.

The network, whose acronym stands for Strong, Heroic Entrepreneur, seeks to support women-led businesses through mentorship, access to opportunities, business development resources and peer-learning platforms.

Impakers Creative Hub is a Ghanaian creative enterprise that focuses on premium packaging, branding, gifting solutions and fabrication services, using recycled, repurposed and locally sourced materials to produce high-quality products.

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