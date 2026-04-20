Trade Minister announces revival of ‘Made in Ghana Fair’ at Beverage Awards

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has announced plans to revive the “Made in Ghana Fair” as part of efforts to promote local beverage brands and strengthen the sector’s growth.

She made the announcement at the 10th edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards, held in Accra on Saturday, April 18, where she delivered remarks on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama.

She highlighted the resilience of Ghana’s beverage industry and its significant contribution to the economy, noting its impact across agriculture, manufacturing, retail and hospitality.

“This industry plays a vital role in Ghana’s economic development, creating jobs and supporting livelihoods,” she stated, urging industry players to improve quality standards and expand their presence on the global market.

The event, themed “A Toast to Ten”, celebrated a decade of achievements while projecting future growth opportunities.

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare also outlined new government initiatives aimed at boosting the sector, including the “Feed the Industry” programme, which seeks to strengthen linkages between local agriculture and beverage production. She added that an upcoming Agribusiness Policy would further drive value addition and provide a framework for business expansion.

She explained that the revival of the Made in Ghana Fair would offer a platform for local producers to showcase their products and build consumer confidence.

“The fair will serve as an important tool for promoting local products and enhancing the image of Ghanaian brands, both locally and internationally,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, called on industry players to embrace emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to remain competitive.

He noted that AI could help businesses better understand consumer preferences, predict market trends and improve efficiency.

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