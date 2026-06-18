Trade Minister urges cement producers to prioritise local raw materials to reduce costs

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has called on cement manufacturers in Ghana to prioritise the use of locally available raw materials as part of efforts to promote sustainable and cost-effective cement production.

Delivering a keynote address at INTERCEM Africa 2026 in Accra, the Minister described the conference as a landmark event, bringing together participants from approximately 40 countries and more than 100 companies.

"This is amazing and the first of its kind. It shows that Ghana is increasingly being recognised as a destination for business, conferences and investment," she said.

She emphasised that innovation remains critical to the growth of Ghana's cement industry, particularly in reducing dependence on imported clinker.

"Our cement industry needs innovation. We must develop systems that make cement manufacturing more affordable and accessible while promoting the production of raw materials within our country. There are significant local resources that can be harnessed," she stated.

The Minister highlighted recent advancements in Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3), noting that collaborative efforts involving CBI Ghana demonstrate the potential for further innovation.

"CBI Ghana and Ghacem have shown leadership in this space, and we expect more companies to replicate these efforts to reduce clinker usage in our building projects," she added.

She further noted that Ghana's ongoing industrialisation agenda would continue to drive demand for cement, making it imperative to adopt environmentally sustainable production methods.

"Whether we like it or not, Ghana's development will require more cement. However, we must produce it in an eco-friendly manner by reducing clinker imports and promoting import substitution. This is essential for strengthening our economy," she stressed.

"We expect this conference to yield practical solutions that will reduce production costs, improve housing delivery and strengthen our industrial sector," she concluded.

INTERCEM Africa 2026, organised in partnership with the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG), and in collaboration with CBI Ghana and the LC3 Project, has brought together global industry leaders to deliberate on the future of cement production.

Chairman of COCMAG and Chief Executive Officer of CBI Ghana, Frederic Albrecht, underscored the structural challenges facing Ghana's cement industry, particularly the country's inability to produce clinker due to limited suitable limestone deposits.

"Clinker production is not feasible in Ghana because of unsuitable limestone deposits. As a result, we rely heavily on imports, which are becoming increasingly expensive due to rising fuel prices, port congestion and global supply disruptions," he explained.

He noted that reducing clinker dependency through the use of alternative local materials is key to improving sustainability and competitiveness.

"We are working to position Ghana as a leading producer of sustainable cement by leveraging local raw materials. Products such as Ecocool and Supercem demonstrate how reducing clinker ratios can enhance efficiency while making better use of Ghana's resources," he said.

Mr Albrecht further explained that clinker production is energy-intensive, requiring temperatures of up to 1,500 degrees Celsius, making it highly sensitive to global fuel price fluctuations.

He added that transitioning to alternative production methods requires long-term investment and planning.

"Establishing such plants takes about three years. This is why we must act proactively and continue to collaborate with government, particularly the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, which has been very supportive," he noted.

Chief Executive Officer of COCMAG, Bishop Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, commended stakeholders across the cement value chain for their participation and contributions to the success of the conference.

"The goal of this conference is to promote a sustainable global cement industry that produces environmentally friendly products capable of supporting economic growth. We are proud to host more than 100 delegates and facilitate knowledge-sharing that will benefit local producers," he said.

He noted that Ghana is gradually reducing its reliance on clinker through innovative approaches, including the use of clay and other local materials.

"This marks a significant shift towards a more sustainable and cost-effective cement production model," he added.

The conference featured discussions on a wide range of industry topics, including LC3 as a scalable solution for West Africa, global cement market trends, net-zero transition strategies, shipping and port challenges along the West African coast, and evolving clinker supply dynamics.

INTERCEM Africa 2026 has been widely described as timely and insightful, reinforcing Ghana's position as a key hub for industrial innovation and sustainable development within Africa's cement sector.

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