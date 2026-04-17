Trade Minister visits MND Metals, affirms government’s industrialisation drive

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, on Thursday, April 16, paid a working visit to MND Metals Company Limited, located within the Tema Free Zones Enclave.

The visit formed part of the Ministry’s efforts to deepen engagement with key industrial players, to acquaint the Minister with their operations, understanding challenges confronting the sector, and assessing how their activities align with the Government’s broader industrialisation agenda.

During a guided tour of the company’s facilities, the Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting value addition in the industrial sector.

She explained that the ban on non-ferrous metal exports was introduced as a strategic measure to ensure that raw materials are processed locally, thereby creating jobs and employment opportunities for the youth.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare emphasised that the policy is in line with the government’s vision to strengthen local industries and drive sustainable economic growth through industrialisation.

The Chief Executive Officer of MND Metals Company Limited, Mr. Nidal Nasseredine, expressed appreciation to the President for the initiative, noting that the policy has enabled the company to secure adequate raw materials to sustain and expand its operations.

He also thanked the Minister and her delegation for the visit, describing it as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to supporting industries in Ghana.

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