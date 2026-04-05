Ghana must lead AfCFTA implementation by example – Trade Minister Ofosu-Adjare

Trade Minister Ofosu-Adjare

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has highlighted the pivotal role of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in advancing Ghana’s industrialisation and trade agenda, stressing the need for the country to set the pace in intra-African commerce.

Speaking on the second day of the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, 2026, she noted that Ghana’s position as host of the Secretariat places a responsibility on the country to translate continental trade policies into real opportunities for businesses.

“Underpinning all of this is our Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat. Ghana carries a particular responsibility to demonstrate what intra-African trade can deliver in practice,” she said.

She explained that the government is taking steps to prepare local businesses to compete effectively within the African market by improving access to key trade tools and information.

“We are working to ensure that Ghanaian enterprises have access to rules of origin certification, tariff intelligence, and market linkages necessary to compete and win in the continental market,” she added.

The Minister further linked these initiatives to efforts to reposition special economic zones as hubs for agro-processing and light manufacturing to enhance export competitiveness.

However, she cautioned that policy measures alone would not be sufficient without strong private sector participation.

“None of these policies will deliver their intended outcome without a private sector that is prepared to meet a government-enabling environment with commensurate investment in technology, skills, governance, and standard compliance,” she stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.