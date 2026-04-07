Stakeholder engagement resolves onion trade impasse

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry on Tuesday, April 7, successfully convened a stakeholder meeting with onion associations from Ghana, alongside representatives from Nigeria and Niger.
The engagement brought together key actors within the onion value chain to deliberate on the ongoing impasse affecting cross-border trade.
Discussions focused on promoting dialogue, addressing trade concerns, and identifying practical steps to strengthen cooperation and ensure the smooth flow of trade.
At the end of the meeting, Ghanaian onion associations agreed to allow Nigerian trucks that had been held up in Ghana to offload their cargo, with a commitment to reciprocal action by their Nigerian counterparts. Representatives from the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana also pledged their support to facilitate the immediate release of Ghana-bound trucks.
The meeting further agreed to develop a roadmap to prevent future occurrences, in line with existing regional frameworks and bilateral engagements, while promoting increased cross-border trade and improving livelihoods within the sector.
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