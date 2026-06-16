India blocks Telegram messaging app until June 22, government says

India has ​blocked the ​Telegram messaging app ⁠until ​June 22, ​saying the platform has been ​used ​to "defraud candidates" taking the ‌medical ⁠entrance examination, the Ministry ​of ​Education ⁠said in a ​statement ​on ⁠Tuesday.

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