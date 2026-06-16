India blocks Telegram messaging app until June 22, government says

Audio By Carbonatix
India has blocked the Telegram messaging app until June 22, saying the platform has been used to "defraud candidates" taking the medical entrance examination, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Tuesday.
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