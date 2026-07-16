Indian activist urged to end hunger strike as he loses 9.1kg in 19 days

Calls are growing for Indian educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike after concerns over his rapidly deteriorating health.

The 59-year-old, who has been surviving on salt water for the past 19 days, has lost 9.1kg and aides say he's in immense pain and unable to even stand without support.

The Delhi High Court, hearing a petition on Thursday asking it to urgently intervene, ordered the government to monitor Wangchuck's health regularly and provide necessary treatment if needed.

Wangchuk has been protesting in support of an online satirical movement called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who are seeking educational reforms.

To begin with, the protesters are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after a key entrance exam for aspiring doctors was cancelled in early May following a paper leak. They say the minister must take moral responsibility and quit.

Pradhan has dismissed CJP and its supporters as "the B-team of disruptive elements". And the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not engaged with the protesters.

Popularly known as "Sonam sir", Wangchuk is one of Ladakh's best-known public figures and a well-known name in India. His work has earned international recognition, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018, often referred to as Asia's Nobel Prize.

He was the inspiration for Three Idiots, the 2009 superhit Bollywood film, and in 2017, he appeared as a celebrity guest on Kaun Banega Crorepati - the Indian version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

The activist's worsening health parameters have caused alarm among his supporters. As his condition has deteriorated in the past few days, opposition leaders, activists, Bollywood actors and musicians have called on Wangchuk to end his fast.

More than 1,800 artistes, writers, academics and activists have signed a statement requesting him to stop his hunger strike because the "government does not have a heart or a conscience."

Leader of the regional Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav said he had appealed to Wangchuk to break his fast.

"He should consider this request in the public interest. The aspiration of the entire youth power of the country, their guardians, families and relatives is the same, because the nation is in great need of his moral strength; therefore, accepting the appeals coming from the entire world, he should break his fast, take a few days for health recovery, accumulate new energy, and then rejoin a new movement," Yadav posted on X.

Congress party MP Shashi Tharoor requested Wangchuk to end his fast in a "heartfelt appeal".

"You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead," he wrote on X.

"With Parliament in session again from Monday, we will have an opportunity to raise the students' issues in the highest forum of our democracy. That's where the problem should be addressed, not by fasting unto death. Please heed my plea," the MP added.

In a post on Instagram, legendary actor Zeenat Aman implored "the government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India".

"We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed," she wrote.

Wangchuk has so far refused to call off his fast. On Tuesday, he'd told the BBC that "I have to take what I've begun to its logical conclusion".

On Wednesday, a video that went viral showed the activist being helped by people while he walked. But a minute later, he was seen clutching his leg and wincing in pain and had to sit down in a chair.

It was in this backdrop that a petition was filed in the high court, seeking "to take him to a government hospital and force-feed him" to prevent him from dying.

The government is treating the activist "like a hardcore criminal, terrorist or traitor to the nation" and is not concerned about him, the petition said.

On Thursday, the government told the Delhi High Court that doctors were monitoring Wangchuk's health regularly and that it would intervene if his health deteriorated.

"We only observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same," the court said, according to legal website Bar and Bench.

At Jantar Mantar, despite the heat - weather apps say the current temperature is 37C but real feel is 44C - the crowds have begun to thicken. Hundreds have gathered here and their main worry is over Wangchuk's health.

"He didn't need to fast - he's doing this for us, he's sitting here for our future. I'm appealing to more people to come here and join this peaceful protest," said Anshu Jha, a college student.

"I'll feel very guilty if anything happened to him," she added.

Dr Satish Lamba, who checked Wangchuk's health parameters, said that he has lost fat and is now losing muscle mass.

"Next stage would be if his organs are affected and that would be very worrying," he said.

The protest at Jantar Mantar, an 18th Century astronomical observatory in the Indian capital, was started by CJP, led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Wangchuk is not alone. Several others, including members of student organisations, are also on hunger strike alongside him. One of them was taken to hospital after his health deteriorated sharply earlier in the week.

The protesters have called for a day-long hunger strike on Thursday.

They have also announced plans to march to the parliament on 20 July, the day the next session starts.

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