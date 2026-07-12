Intensify post-flood disease prevention measures, GHS Director-General urges public

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, has called for increased public commitment to sanitation to prevent potential disease outbreaks following last week's floods across the capital.
The call comes as health authorities stepped up post-flood sanitation interventions on day two of the national clean-up exercise.
As part of the government's response, the GHS has commenced the fumigation of markets, transport terminals, and other public spaces throughout parts of Accra to mitigate health risks.
Dr Akoriyea emphasised that while state agencies are actively leading the disinfection and clean-up operations, the ultimate success of the exercise depends on the cooperation of the citizenry.
According to the Director-General, public adherence to strict hygiene practices and active participation in keeping communities clean are vital to safeguarding public health during the post-flood period.
Meanwhile, in the Korle Klottey Municipality, local authorities are working to manage heaps of flood-generated waste that have drawn complaints from residents.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Korle Klottey, Alfred Gaisie, has appealed to the public for patience as sanitation teams race to clear the accumulation of debris.
The assembly has assured residents that the remaining waste will be removed by the close of day.
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