Investigation into fatal Sayerano police shooting postponed over security concerns

The planned investigations into the recent police shooting incident at Sefwi Sayerano in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region have been postponed because of security concerns.

Adom TV's Western North Regional Correspondent Augustine Boah reported that the Juaboso District Chief Executive (DCE), Alexander Adu Quist, had earlier announced that the investigative team would begin its work on Friday, July 10.

However, the exercise was deferred following intelligence reports indicating that tensions remain high in the community.

The Western North Regional Police Command has consequently rescheduled the investigation to Monday, July 13, 2026, to allow the security situation to stabilise and ensure the safety of investigators, witnesses and residents.

The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances that led to the shooting incident, which claimed the lives of three people and left two others injured.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and prompted calls for a thorough, impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, the Twafohene of Sayerano, Nana Kwasi Sampa, has assured the police of the community's support in restoring calm ahead of the investigations.

He also appealed to residents to remain peaceful, cooperate fully with the investigative team and allow due process to take its course when the exercise commences on Monday.

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