Eight officers interdicted as police investigate deadly Sayerano shooting

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted eight officers following a shooting incident at Sayerano in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region that left two people dead and three others injured.

The interdictions form part of ongoing investigations into the incident, which occurred on Monday, July 7, during a confrontation between some members of the Sayerano community and a police patrol team.

In a release signed by DSP Humphrey D. Amoah, Staff Officer of the Western North Regional Police Command, on behalf of the Head of Public Affairs, the police said preliminary investigations indicate that three people sustained gunshot wounds during the clash, two of whom later died. Three others are currently receiving treatment at the Asafo Roman Catholic Hospital.

The statement said the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to carry out a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“All eight officers involved have since been interdicted,” the statement said.

The police noted that calm has since been restored in the community following the incident.

It also expressed appreciation to chiefs, community leaders and other stakeholders for their support in helping to restore order in the area.

“The Western North Regional Command assures the public of a thorough investigation into the incident, and any further development will be communicated,” the statement added.

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