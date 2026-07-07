IPR Ghana unveils month-long programme to spotlight strategic communication

President of IPR Ghana, Esther A. N. Cobbah

The Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana has announced a month-long programme of activities for July to mark the 2026 IPR Ghana Month, with a focus on promoting professional development, strategic communication and leadership.

The celebration will also coincide with World Public Relations Day on July 16, bringing together public relations professionals, students, institutional leaders and the wider public.

This year’s activities will feature professional dialogues, leadership conversations, youth-focused engagements, regional events and digital campaigns aimed at promoting learning, networking and reflection on the role of public relations in building trust and supporting national development.

According to the Institute, the celebration will also deepen discussions on leadership readiness and the growing importance of strategic communication in strengthening organisational and national leadership.

The month’s activities include the IPR Ghana World PR Day Professional Dialogue 2026, the IPR Ghana President’s Award for a non-member who has demonstrated the effective application of public relations principles, and the inaugural Edzikanfo Lecture, which will honour founding member J. E. Allotey Pappoe.

Other events include environmental sustainability conversations in senior high schools led by regional chapters, a dialogue for public-sector public relations professionals, leadership training for student chapter executives, programmes highlighting young PR practitioners, and a digital campaign on Public Relations in Strategic Leadership.

IPR Ghana said the activities reflect its commitment to strengthening professional standards, promoting ethical communication, developing the next generation of practitioners and positioning public relations as a strategic asset for effective leadership.

President of IPR Ghana, Esther A. N. Cobbah, said the programme had been designed to benefit all members of the Institute.

“With ‘Public Relations and Leadership Readiness’ as our theme this year, the activities are designed to demonstrate the relevance of Public Relations to Leadership effectiveness. There are activities for every member, and all are encouraged to participate fully.”

The Institute noted that as organisations face increasingly complex challenges and rising stakeholder expectations, public relations has become more critical than ever in reputation management, trust-building and national development.

It has therefore invited members, partners, students, young professionals, institutional leaders and the general public to participate in the activities marking IPR Ghana Month and World Public Relations Day 2026.

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