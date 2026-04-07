Iran defiant as Trump vows ‘entire country’ could be taken out if no deal reached by tonight

The Middle East conflict entered a volatile new phase on Tuesday as the U.S. President Donald Trump issued a final ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face "complete demolition" of its national infrastructure. With a deadline set for 8:00 p.m. ET (midnight GMT Wednesday), the President warned that "the entire country can be taken out in one night," potentially as early as Tuesday evening.

The escalatory rhetoric follows a weekend of intense military activity, including the first-ever combat downing of a U.S. F-15E fighter jet by Iranian forces. President Trump confirmed the aircraft was struck by a "shoulder, handheld" heat-seeking missile that "got sucked in right by the engine." The subsequent rescue mission, while successful in retrieving the two airmen, resulted in the loss of several U.S. support aircraft. Trump suggested this deadline was final, noting he had already granted Iran "enough extra time." Despite the threat of war crimes, Trump told reporters he was "not at all" concerned about the legal implications of targeting civilian infrastructure.

A History of Shifting Deadlines

Tuesday’s ultimatum follows a series of postponed threats. Trump’s initial 48-hour deadline on March 21 was extended after he claimed "productive conversations" were occurring. Subsequent deadlines on March 26 and April 6 were also pushed back as the President oscillated between praising negotiations and threatening "obliteration." In an expletive-filled post on Truth Social, Trump declared Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one," warning Tehran to "Open the F——-in’ Strait... or you’ll be living in Hell."

Mass Mobilization and the "14 Million" Pledge

In a significant escalation of domestic rhetoric, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on X that 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in the war. "I too have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran," Pezeshkian wrote. While the figure is double previous government estimates, analysts suggest the announcement is a strategic attempt to dissuade the American bombing campaign as many citizens remain disillusioned following recent domestic crackdowns.

To protect national assets, Alireza Rahimi of the Supreme Council of Youth and Adolescents issued a televised plea for students and professors to form human chains around power plants, stating these facilities "belong to the future of Iran." Simultaneously, a Revolutionary Guard general urged parents to send their children to man checkpoints that have been frequent targets of airstrikes.

The Israeli Front and the Looming Transport Shutdown

As the U.S. deadline nears, Israel has intensified its own independent campaign, specifically targeting Iran's economic "money machine." On Tuesday, the Israeli military issued an unprecedented urgent warning via its Farsi-language social media channels, instructing Iranian civilians to avoid the national rail network until 21:00 local time. The warning, which stated that "presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life," is widely seen as a precursor to a massive strike on Iran’s transport grid.

This follows a wave of precision strikes on Iran's largest petrochemical complex in the South Pars gas field. Meanwhile, the northern front remains volatile; the IDF has issued fresh evacuation orders for dozens of villages in southern Lebanon, signaling a potential expansion of ground operations to push Hezbollah forces further from the Israeli border.

Regional Airstrikes and Infrastructure Paralysis

Violence intensified Tuesday as Tehran launched seven ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia, targeting energy facilities near Isfahan and prompting the temporary closure of the King Fahd Causeway. The 25-kilometer bridge is the sole land link between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, which houses the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. While Saudi officials are still assessing the damage, Israel claimed responsibility for a new wave of strikes on Tehran, killing nine people in Shahriar and six in Pardis.

The regional footprint of the war expanded as Israel ordered residents of dozens of Lebanese villages to flee north. Simultaneously, the IDF warned Iranian citizens to avoid the rail network for a 12-hour window ending at 21:00 local time, telegraphing intended strikes on the nation's transport grid. In central Iran, the Atomic Energy Organization reported strikes on the Shahid Rezayee Nejad yellowcake facility in Ardakan, Yazd Province. While the IAEA previously confirmed damage to the site, no increase in radiation levels was detected.

International Outcry and Economic Fallout

The threat to bomb bridges and reservoirs has drawn sharp rebukes from U.S. allies. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot warned that such attacks are "barred by the rules of war" and would drag the world economy into a "vicious circle." New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon echoed this, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure "unacceptable." U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres also warned that such actions are banned under international law.

The conflict has already sent oil prices skyrocketing, with Brent crude rising above $111 per barrel (approximately 1,222.11 GHS)—a 50% increase since the war began on February 28. Trump recently expanded his target list to include oil wells, Kharg Island, and desalinization plants if a deal is not reached. Under pressure from rising domestic energy costs, Trump has tied the cessation of strikes directly to the reopening of the Strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil transits.

The Rising Human Cost and Fractured Trust

The humanitarian toll has reached staggering levels. More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran, while in Lebanon, over 1,400 are dead and 1 million have been displaced. The conflict has also claimed the lives of 23 Israelis, 13 U.S. service members, and dozens across the Gulf Arab states. In a rare diplomatic breakthrough, Japan confirmed that one of its citizens detained in Iran since January has been released on bail.

Diplomatically, the divide remains deep. Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of Iran’s mission in Cairo, stated Tehran no longer trusts the U.S. after being bombed twice during previous negotiation rounds. "We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again," he told reporters.

A Looming Zero Hour

As the clock ticks toward the 8:00 p.m. ET (midnight GMT) deadline, the international community remains on high alert. In Israel, Channel 13 has begun a live digital countdown to the ultimatum. With Tehran mobilizing millions of "volunteers" and the U.S. administration maintaining a "business first" approach to the energy crisis, the region is balanced on a razor's edge. Whether the coming hours bring the "complete demolition" threatened by the White House or a last-minute diplomatic opening via ongoing talks will likely define the geopolitical landscape for years to come. As of early Tuesday, diplomats noted that while the deadline looms, back-channel negotiations remain active in a final attempt to avert total regional escalation.

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