Joana Quaye’s legal team dismisses ex-husband’s allegations as “untrue”

Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ)

Lawyers for Joana Quaye have strongly dismissed allegations made by her ex-husband, businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), describing his claims as “substantially untrue” and cautioning against public commentary on a case currently before the courts.

The legal team says the issues raised in a recent media interview are already subject to an appeal process at the Court of Appeal, warning that public discussions risk interfering with ongoing judicial proceedings.

The response comes after Mr Quaye’s appearance on the Delay Show on Saturday, April 25, where he made claims about his former marriage and business dealings. The interview has since generated wide public debate on traditional and social media platforms.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 27, by Messrs. Dame & Partners, lawyers for Joana Quaye said they had taken note of the comments and strongly rejected the allegations.

“Whilst denying all the allegations made by Richard Nii Armah Quaye as untrue, we state that the fact of the marriage between the parties in 2010 is a matter of public record and cannot be changed by a self-serving ex post facto interview,” the statement said.

The lawyers further stressed that the matter is still active in court, referencing an appeal filed against final orders issued by the High Court in Accra on January 20, 2026.

According to the legal team, both parties jointly established Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Company Limited in 2011 after their marriage, with each initially listed as a shareholder. They argue that disputes over share transfers and the acquisition of assets through the company are central issues already before the court.

They also alleged that what they described as the “secret and illegal transfer” of Joana Quaye’s shares, as well as the use of the company to acquire properties and set up other businesses, form part of the ongoing legal dispute.

The lawyers cautioned that continued public commentary could be interpreted as an attempt to influence public perception and potentially prejudice the court process.

They also dismissed claims about Mr Quaye’s financial position prior to the marriage, describing such assertions as irrelevant to the substantive issues under judicial consideration.

“Our client will continue to maintain her silence and place her faith in the justice system of Ghana… in the hope that she will get justice for the wrongs and abuse inflicted on her,” the statement added.

The dispute between the former couple continues to attract public attention, particularly due to the involvement of business interests and allegations surrounding asset ownership and transfer.

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