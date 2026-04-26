JoyNews’ Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen honoured with AfMS continental award

JoyNews journalist Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen, an agricultural engineer and climate researcher, has been honoured by the African Meteorological Society for his outstanding reporting on weather and climate issues across Africa.

He is among 14 individuals selected for recognition in different categories, celebrating excellence in climate science, leadership, education, and communication.

Mohammed-Nurudeen, who works with JoyNews, received the Communication Award for his impactful coverage of climate and weather stories through television, radio and digital platforms.

The award was presented at a ceremony in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where it was received on his behalf.

Over the years, Mohammed-Nurudeen has focused on telling climate stories that connect directly with people’s daily lives. His reporting highlights the struggles of farmers facing poor rainfall, communities dealing with water shortages, floods, prolonged dry spells, early warning systems and growing concerns over air pollution.

By using clear and simple language, he helps people understand complex climate issues and why they matter.

Reacting to the honour, Mohammed-Nurudeen said the award belongs to the people whose stories he tells. “This recognition is not just about me. It reflects the real stories of communities who are already facing the impact of climate change every day.”

He stated that he feels deeply honoured to be selected among some of the finest minds working in climate and meteorology across Africa.

Calling for stronger climate reporting

Mohammed-Nurudeen says more journalists must pay critical attention to climate issues, especially at a time when many communities are already feeling the impact.

He explains that climate reporting should not only focus on global discussions, but also on the real situations people face every day. “We need more journalists to report on climate change clearly and responsibly. When people understand what is happening, they can begin to ask questions and demand action from leaders.”

He further stressed that climate change is no longer an isolated environmental issue but is now connected to almost every aspect of human life. “Climate change is now linked to everything, including politics, health, food, water, the economy, education, and even our social lives,” he said.

He explained that politics is affected as governments are increasingly forced to make decisions on climate policies, disaster response, and resource allocation. Health is impacted through rising cases of heat stress, respiratory diseases from air pollution, and the spread of climate-sensitive diseases.

According to him, food systems and agriculture are directly affected by unpredictable rainfall and extreme weather, leading to lower yields and food insecurity, while water resources are becoming scarcer in many communities.

He added that the economy is also under pressure, as climate shocks affect livelihoods, increase the cost of living, and disrupt businesses. “Even our social lives are changing. People are migrating because of floods or drought, communities are breaking apart, and traditional ways of life are being affected,” he noted.

However, he cautions that journalists must be careful not to link every problem to climate change without proof. “Not everything is caused by climate change. As journalists, we must be careful. We need evidence, data, and expert input before we say a problem is linked to climate change.”

He says accurate reporting is important to maintain public trust and avoid misinformation. “If we get it wrong, people will stop trusting climate stories. That is why we must report with facts and not assumptions.”

Mohammed-Nurudeen notes that many climate stories are still underreported, even though they affect food, water, health, and livelihoods. “Climate change is not far away; it is here with us. It is affecting farmers, it is affecting water supply, and it is affecting the air we breathe.”

He adds that journalists must make climate stories simple and relatable so that everyone, not just experts, can understand. “The media must continue to explain these issues in ways people can relate to. When the stories are simple and real, people pay attention.”

He believes strong and accurate climate reporting can drive real change. “Good journalism can help communities prepare, and it can also push decision-makers to act faster. That is why our work is important.”

Continental recognition

The AfMS awards brought together leading experts and professionals working to improve climate knowledge and services across Africa.

The awards were presented in five main categories, which include Management and Leadership, Science and Technology, Teaching, Advising and Mentorship, Communication, and Corporate recognition.

Under the Management and Leadership category, several key figures were honoured for building and supporting the African Meteorological Society. These included the President of Africa with WMO, PR of Ethiopia with WMO and the Director General of Ethiopian Meteorological Institute (EMI), Fetene Teshome, recognised for his strong support during the Society’s first conference, and Chairman of the Board of the AfMS, Dr Buruhani Nyenzi, honoured for his leadership in shaping and guiding the organisation. Others in this category included President of the International Forum of Meteorological Societies (IFMS), Dr Harinder Ahluwalia, Vice Chair of the AfMS, Workneh Degefu, Prof Charles Ichoku, Chair of the first AfMS Scientific Conference Program Committee, Prof Bernard Tarza Tyubee, and Chair of the Communications Committee, Freedom Mukanga, all recognised for their roles in strengthening the Society and advancing climate work across Africa.

In the Science and Technology category, Prof Ahmed Adedoyin Balogun from the Department of Meteorology and Climate Science, FUTA, Nigeria, was honoured for his important contributions to understanding and predicting African weather systems in Nigeria.

The Teaching, Advising and Mentorship category recognised three individuals for shaping the next generation of climate experts. They are Senior Advisor to the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, UMBC, USA, Dr Kandis Y. Boyd, Prof Vincent Ezikornwor Weli, and Prof J. N. Bello from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Nigeria, all praised for their strong impact on education, training, and mentoring.

In the Communication category, Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen of JoyNews was honoured alongside Siameh Muller Tsatsu for their outstanding communication of weather and climate issues.

Under the Corporate category, Biospheric Scientific (NIG) Limited was recognised for its contributions to advancing meteorological science and its practical applications across Africa.

Together, the awardees reflect a growing network of leaders, scientists, educators, communicators, and organisations working to strengthen Africa’s response to climate change.

Looking Ahead

For Mohammed-Nurudeen, the honour is both a milestone and a motivation. “This inspires me to do more. There are still many untold stories, and many communities that need their voices heard.”

As climate challenges grow across the continent, his work continues to play an important role in helping people understand the issues and take action.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.