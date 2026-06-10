Kasapreko IPO secures GH¢1.72bn, in bids from investors

Kasapreko PLC's Initial Public Offering (IPO) has attracted an overwhelming response from investors, with total bids reaching approximately GH¢1.72 billion, more than double the company's target raise of GH¢700 million.

The strong demand translates into a subscription level of about 246%, representing an oversubscription of roughly 146% above the amount sought by the beverage manufacturer.

The development makes the Kasapreko IPO one of the most successful public offerings in recent Ghanaian capital market history.

The offer, which sought to raise GH¢700 million by issuing 583.3 million ordinary shares at GH¢1.20 per share, was launched to support the company's next phase of expansion, including the construction of a new production facility focused on bottled water and carbonated soft drinks.

Market analysts attribute the exceptional investor interest to Kasapreko's strong brand portfolio, consistent growth trajectory, expanding export footprint, and attractive valuation relative to comparable beverage companies.

The company has recorded significant growth over the past five years, establishing itself as one of Ghana's leading indigenous manufacturers and exporters.

The IPO attracted participation from a broad mix of institutional and retail investors, reflecting growing confidence in indigenous Ghanaian businesses and renewed appetite for equity investments on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

More than 360 pension funds and institutional investors, together with over 30,000 individual investors using various investment platforms, participated in the offer.

The successful offer further reinforces the growing depth of Ghana's capital market and highlights investors' increasing willingness to support Ghanaian businesses with strong growth prospects.

Due to the significant oversubscription of the offer, Kasapreko’s Board allotted shares to qualified applicants on a pro rata basis. Trading in Kasapreko PLC shares is expected to commence on 15th June 2026 under the ticker symbol KASA.

From that date, investors interested in acquiring additional shares, as well as shareholders wishing to sell, will be able to trade Kasapreko shares through licensed stockbrokers on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The strong investor response is being viewed as a landmark achievement for both Kasapreko and Ghana's capital market.

With GH¢1.72 billion committed by investors, the IPO is expected to rank among the largest and most heavily subscribed public offerings in Ghana's recent history, underscoring confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy and future prospects.

As Kasapreko PLC inches closer to its listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange, the company enters a new phase focused on disciplined expansion, operational excellence, and strategic investment in capacity to meet growing local and international demand.

Thanks to a strengthened capital base and broad investor backing, management is expected to accelerate its long-term growth agenda while maintaining its commitment to innovation, quality, and value creation for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.