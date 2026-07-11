Kenpong suffers serious injuries after freak domestic accident

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) is currently receiving treatment at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after sustaining serious injuries in a freak domestic accident at his residence.

According to family sources, the corporate mogul and founder of the Kenpong Group of Companies, who recently returned to the country following a trip to Canada and the United States, slipped on a wet bathroom floor while attempting to reach for an item on a high shelf. The sudden fall resulted in multiple fractures and a significant head injury.

He was rushed to the medical facility immediately after the incident, where he remains on admission. Medical teams have confirmed he is in a stable but serious condition and continues to undergo close clinical evaluation.

Mr Kenpong is a highly respected figure within Ghana’s business community, celebrated for his diverse commercial ventures spanning international trading, construction, sports management, and logistics. His business empire has contributed significantly to national employment and broader economic activity over the decades.

The family has formally requested privacy from the public and media as medical professionals manage his recovery, adding that further updates regarding his progress will be shared in due course.

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