Kenpong intervenes as Afua Asantewaa, husband reconcile after public scrutiny

Audio By Carbonatix
Businessman and philanthropist Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) has intervened in the marriage of media personality Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, helping the couple resolve recent challenges and reunite.
The couple who have been in the public spotlight in recent weeks are now back together following mediation efforts led by Mr Agyapong, who is regarded by the family as a mentor and father figure.
The development comes after weeks of intense public attention surrounding the state of their marriage, fuelled by social media discussions and differing accounts about whether the pair had separated.
While the media personality had earlier indicated that she was living apart from her husband following her relocation abroad, her husband maintained that their relationship remained intact.
Observers say the situation reflected the pressures that often accompany public life, particularly for couples navigating career growth, international travel and family responsibilities.
Kenpong confided in Myjoyonline.com that the intervention focused on reconciliation and preserving the family unit, especially given the couple’s long-standing relationship and shared responsibilities as parents.
The pair, who married in 2017 and have three children, have previously drawn public admiration for their partnership, particularly during Afua Asantewaa’s high-profile sing-a-thon attempt, which brought her international recognition and positioned her as a cultural ambassador for Ghana.
The latest development is expected to calm public speculation, with Kenpong indicating that both parties are committed to resolving their differences privately going forward.
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