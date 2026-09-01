Kpone Kokompe records four confirmed measles cases

Four cases of measles have been confirmed at Kpone Kokompe in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, Dr Jemima Quarte Mensah, Medical Superintendent of the Kpone District Hospital, has announced.

She said health authorities had intensified surveillance, contact tracing and other interventions to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the viral infection.

Dr Mensah made the disclosure during the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly’s General Assembly meeting at Kpone.

She said contact tracing and other planned activities had been successfully undertaken as part of efforts to contain and eventually eradicate the infection in the affected community.

Dr Mensah urged parents and guardians to report suspected cases promptly to the nearest health facility for proper investigation and management.

She cautioned residents against resorting to traditional remedies, the use of local gin, or other unapproved methods to treat suspected measles cases.

According to her, self-medication could worsen the condition of affected persons and, in some cases, lead to preventable deaths.

“Parents should not hesitate to take their children to health facilities when they suspect any signs of measles,” she advised.

The Medical Superintendent also called on churches, schools and other institutions where large numbers of people gather to adopt strict preventive measures to minimise the risk of transmission.

She urged such institutions to strengthen hygiene practices, monitor individuals showing signs of illness and encourage suspected cases to seek medical attention promptly.

Dr Mensah stressed the importance of community cooperation with health authorities, noting that early reporting and adherence to public health directives were critical to containing the outbreak.

She appealed to residents to remain vigilant and support health personnel in their efforts to prevent the disease from spreading to other communities within the municipality.

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