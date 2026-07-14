Kpone landfill may be decommissioned over growing environmental concerns – MCE

Audio By Carbonatix
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Samuel Tetteh Morton, has disclosed that authorities are considering the decommissioning of the Kpone landfill site.
This, he says, follows growing environmental and public health concerns.
Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, July 14, Mr Morton described the situation at the landfill as “very disturbing”, acknowledging mounting complaints from residents and urban authorities over the deteriorating conditions at the waste disposal facility.
“The situation is very, very disturbing, as both community and urban bodies are all complaining,” he said.
He added that concerns over the landfill prompted the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, to visit the site earlier this year to assess the situation.
According to the MCE, the minister's assessment resulted in a number of practical measures aimed at addressing the crisis.
“He came out with a few pragmatic steps and plans are underway to make sure either it is being decommissioned entirely, moved to a different place, or decommissioned totally and all the heap of rubbish we find there is moved so that the place becomes very habitable for humans,” he added.
The comments follow growing concerns from residents of Kpone, Tema Community 25 and surrounding communities, who have called for urgent action over the landfill’s deteriorating state.
Residents say the overflowing waste has created unpleasant odours, environmental pollution and possible health risks, warning that continued use of the site could trigger a major public health crisis.
Waste collectors operating tricycles have also raised concerns that the landfill has become unable to accommodate additional refuse, forcing some of them to dispose of waste at unauthorised locations.
The Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly says discussions are ongoing with relevant stakeholders to determine the best approach to address the landfill crisis and protect residents from further environmental harm.
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