Kristo Asafo Church refutes claims Adwoa Safo was shot by brother

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has dismissed widespread social media claims suggesting that former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was shot by his brother during an incident at the church’s property in Kwabenya.

In a strongly worded statement, the church described the reports as false, misleading, and unverified, insisting that no shooting incident occurred during the event.

"We have also become aware of unverified media reports made by certain individuals claiming that she was shot by her brother during the incident — with same Adwoa Safo demonstrating a purported victim presentation — an apparent attempt to create a false impression of having sustained a gunshot injury.

"We categorically reject these allegations as false and misleading. To the best of our knowledge and based on information presently available to us, no such shooting occurred," portions of the statement noted.

This comes after a shooting incident on Sunday, June 21, which reportedly left former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament and former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, injured.

The church has called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the gate crash and related claims.

According to the leadership of the church, the incident took place during a lawful church gathering at its Kwabenya premises. The church alleged that Adwoa Safo arrived at the venue and forcefully drove her vehicle into the entrance gates of the property.

“Our verified information is that she struck her vehicle against two metallic gates, causing substantial damage to both structures,” the statement said.

The church further claimed that at the time of the incident, a number of worshippers and invited guests were still present within the premises, including individuals positioned close to the entrance area.

It stressed that the actions created a serious risk to life and property, noting that a collapse of the gates or uncontrolled entry of the vehicle could have resulted in injuries or fatalities.

Security personnel on duty were said to have intervened to prevent further escalation and to safeguard attendees at the event.

Their response, the church emphasised, was "strictly in line with maintaining public safety and preventing harm to those gathered."

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