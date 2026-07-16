KTU and CryoChain Ghana Ltd explore strategic partnership to build cold chain AgriTech hub

Koforidua Technical University (KTU) and CryoChain Ghana Limited have expressed interest in forming a strategic partnership to establish a Cold Chain AgriTech and Applied Technology Ecosystem Hub in the Eastern Region.

The proposed collaboration will leverage KTU's technical expertise and CryoChain's innovative cold chain technology to reduce post-harvest losses, enhance food security, and strengthen agribusiness development in Ghana.

Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting held at KTU on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, to discuss the project's framework, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CryoChain, Will McCoy II, underscored the urgency of the initiative:

"The need is urgent. Roughly 30 per cent of Ghana's food spoils before reaching consumers, and losses reach 50 per cent for fruit and vegetable waste worth close to US$1.9 billion each year.

"CryoChain's hub will integrate cold storage, processing, and clean energy while training KTU students on-site, creating skilled jobs that will help retain young graduates and stimulate local suppliers and spin-off ventures," he said.

Mr McCoy further noted that the initiative aligns with President John Dramani Mahama's flagship 24-Hour Economy Programme, which identifies agro-processing and cold chain development as priority sectors.

The Strategic Advisor to CryoChain, Marvin Clement, explained that the proposed hub will be built around four key pillars: research, training, product development, and industry linkages.

According to him, these pillars are intended to make cold chain technology more accessible, practical, and sustainable for farmers and agribusinesses across Ghana.

Welcoming the initiative, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of KTU, Professor Ohene Asiedu, commended CryoChain for its vision and described the proposed partnership as "a step in the right direction" for the University.

The Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Martin Offei, also highlighted the potential impact of the collaboration, stating that it has the capacity to transform the University, empower its students, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the surrounding communities.

KTU and CryoChain Ghana Limited are expected to continue discussions in the coming weeks to finalise the partnership agreement.

Staff and students of the University also participated in the stakeholder engagement.

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