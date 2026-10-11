Labourer jailed for stealing employer’s money 

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced Nuredeen Issaka, a 26-year-old labourer, to three years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing money belonging to his employer at Essamang Kakraba in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

He pleaded guilty to stealing and unlawful entry.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Bright Nkansah, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Abdul Rauf Usif, is the sales manager of Mumud Atiiga enterprise, a dealer in motorcycles and tricycles at Essamang Kakraba.

He said Nuredeen worked at the same company and that on March 20, 2026, the complainant received GH¢123,000.00 in cash from a customer to purchase three tricycles, popularly known as Pragyia, for him.

Detective Chief Inspector Nkansah said because the tricycles were not readily available for supply at the time, the complainant kept the money in his room within the company’s premises.

He said on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the complainant discovered that the money had been stolen from his backpack in his room.

The prosecutor said that, in his quest to identify the person behind the theft, the complainant hid his mobile phone in the room to secretly record activities there.

He stated that on the same day, the complainant checked his phone and saw that Nuredeen had been captured going through his bag and stealing GH¢120.00 from it.

The prosecution said the complainant became convinced that the convict was behind the theft and therefore reported the incident to the police.

On April 25, 2026, Nuredeen was apprehended, and he confessed to stealing the money.

Detective Chief Inspector Nkansah added that police investigations revealed that Nuredeen sent GH¢61,000.00 to one Alhaji Mahmud, GH¢22,000.00 to Illiasu Yahaya, and GH¢17,103.00 to another person.

The prosecutor said Alhaji Mahmud and Yahaya returned the cash of GH¢61,000.00 and GH¢22,000.00, respectively.

Detective Chief Inspector Nkansah further informed the court that Nuredeen claimed he used some of the money to buy food and clothes.

As part of its ruling, the court ordered Nuredeen to refund the ¢40,000.00 to the complainant.

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