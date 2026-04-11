Landfilling waste management creates no value, it’s an economic waste

Elikplim Apetorgbor

Ghana is sitting on a resource it continues to misclassify as a nuisance. Every day, large volumes of solid waste are collected across urban Ghana, especially in Greater Accra, only to be transported and dumped at considerable cost. Public authorities spend heavily to manage it, citizens suffer from the consequences of poor disposal, and the economy absorbs the hidden costs of flooding, disease risk, land degradation, and urban disorder. Yet a significant part of this waste could be converted into dispatchable electricity and real economic value.

This is why Ghana must rethink solid waste management, not as a sanitation headache alone, but as a commercial and energy opportunity. Waste-to-Energy should no longer be treated as a peripheral environmental idea. It should be elevated into mainstream infrastructure, sanitation, and energy policy. The issue is simple: Ghana can keep paying to bury waste, or it can begin to monetise it.

The concept of the Waste-to-Energy makes a compelling case that Accra’s rising waste volumes, overstretched landfill capacity, environmental degradation, public health concerns, and flooding linked to poor waste disposal now require a practical and bankable intervention. That diagnosis is correct. But the national response must now move from concern to structured action.

Landfilling is not waste management. It is value destruction. For too long, landfilling has been treated as the default answer to Ghana’s municipal waste challenge. But landfills do not solve the problem. They merely store it temporarily while generating new environmental, social, and fiscal burdens.

Government pays to collect waste, pays to transport it, pays to dispose of it, and later pays again for the consequences. Those consequences are familiar: blocked drains, periodic flooding, foul odour, methane emissions, health hazards, degraded landscapes, and rising pressure to secure more land for disposal. In rapidly growing cities, this model is becoming economically indefensible.

Land is too scarce and too valuable to keep allocating increasing portions of it to dumping waste. Public funds are too constrained to keep financing a system that produces little productive return. In business terms, landfilling is a weak asset strategy. It absorbs resources, compounds liabilities, and creates almost no enduring value. A modern economy should not keep funding a system whose core output is accumulated waste and deferred risk.

Waste is not just rubbish. It is fuel. The fundamental policy mistake has been to treat municipal solid waste only as a problem to be removed, rather than as a resource to be processed. That mindset must change.

Waste-to-Energy offers Ghana a clear alternative. Instead of paying only for disposal, the country can convert part of its waste stream into power. Waste becomes feedstock. Feedstock becomes electricity. Electricity becomes revenue. Alongside this, the waste handling system itself can support tipping fees or structured waste charges, creating a more circular commercial arrangement. That is why Waste-to-Energy should not be discussed only in environmental language. It is equally a business model, an infrastructure model, and an energy model.

The concept proposes a modern Waste-to-Energy power plant using supercritical incineration technology to process municipal solid waste and convert it into electricity. More importantly, it frames the idea as a utility-scale and commercially structured intervention, not merely a sanitation experiment. That is precisely how Ghana should approach it. The country must stop seeing waste as a cost to be hidden and start seeing it as value to be captured.

Ghana needs the right kind of power, not just more megawatts. Ghana’s electricity system needs diversity, reliability, and strategic balance. Hydro remains important, but it is exposed to hydrological uncertainty. Thermal generation is essential, but it is tied to fuel supply, fuel pricing, and foreign exchange pressures. Solar has an expanding role, but its intermittency means it cannot on its own provide all the system reliability a modern economy needs without complementary support.

Waste-to-Energy belongs in this conversation because it offers dispatchable power generated from an urban resource that is produced every day. Unlike solar and wind, municipal waste does not disappear at sunset. In a large city, waste generation is constant. That gives Waste-to-Energy a unique place as a sanitation-linked source of firm energy. Successful international waste-to-energy plants such as TuasOne in Singapore, Bao’an and Longgang in Shenzhen, CopenHill in Copenhagen, Spittelau in Vienna, Palm Beach REF 2 in the United States, Dublin Waste to Energy in Ireland, Rozenburg in the Netherlands, Isséane in France, and Sharjah in the UAE demonstrate that well-structured WtE systems can simultaneously improve sanitation, reduce landfill dependence, and contribute dependable electricity and heat to the energy mix.

This is why the commercial structure matters. The potential generator should be enabled to sign a dispatchable Power Purchase Agreement with the Electricity Company of Ghana. That is essential for project bankability, operational planning, and proper integration into the power system. Without such commercial discipline, even technically promising projects struggle to move beyond concept stage.

A country that complains simultaneously about waste and power constraints should recognise the strategic logic of linking both problems to one practical solution.The economics are broader than many assume. One of the weaknesses in public discussion of Waste-to-Energy is that it is often judged too narrowly. Analysts look at the electricity output and ask whether it justifies the investment. That is an incomplete way to assess the model.

The real value lies across the wider chain. There is value in structured waste handling. There is value in tipping fees. There is value in reducing landfill dependence and extending landfill life. There is value in lowering some of the flood and health risks associated with poor waste disposal. There is value in job creation across waste logistics, plant operations, engineering support, and maintenance. There is value in freeing urban land for more productive uses. And there is value in making the capital city cleaner, more orderly, and more investable. In other words, Waste-to-Energy should be assessed not just as a power plant, but as a multi-benefit infrastructure platform.

This distinction is important because the true cost of Ghana’s current waste model is spread across many parts of the economy. It appears in sanitation budgets, health burdens, emergency drainage works, urban productivity losses, private household costs, and investor perception. Once these wider costs are recognised, the case for Waste-to-Energy becomes significantly stronger.

Accra cannot build a modern future on a dumping-ground model. No serious capital city can remain competitive while depending on an outdated waste disposal regime. A city battling with unmanaged waste, choked drains, odour, visual blight, and flood-related sanitation failures is not merely facing an environmental problem. It is facing an economic efficiency problem.

Businesses lose time and productivity. Households bear avoidable risks. Government spending becomes reactive instead of strategic. Urban confidence weakens. The city’s attractiveness for investors, residents, and visitors declines.

A cleaner city is therefore not just a public good. It is an economic necessity. Waste-to-Energy supports that objective by reducing the volume of waste sent to landfill, improving discipline in waste flows, and creating a productive use for part of the municipal waste stream. It aligns sanitation management with economic output. That makes it far more strategic than the traditional collect-and-dump model.

Waste-to-Energy is not without challenges. Feedstock quality must be understood. Collection systems must be reliable. Environmental safeguards must be robust. Emissions compliance must be non-negotiable. Project size must match actual waste availability. Contracts must allocate risk properly. Operators must have genuine technical competence. But none of these issues is a valid reason for inaction. They are reasons for discipline.

The concept note appropriately recommends a prefeasibility study covering waste availability, site selection, plant sizing, environmental and social safeguards, grid connection, and commercial structuring, together with coordinated multi-agency action. That is exactly the right starting point. Infrastructure does not fail because it is ambitious. It fails because it is poorly prepared.

The greater risk for Ghana is not that it attempts Waste-to-Energy. The greater risk is that it continues pouring public money into an inefficient landfill model whose long-term economics are steadily worsening.

The Reset Solution

First, government should formally recognise Waste-to-Energy as a strategic solution sitting at the intersection of sanitation management and energy policy.

Second, the national narrative should change. Waste-to-Energy is not about burning refuse for its own sake. It is about converting unmanaged waste into structured economic value.

Third, it should support a serious prefeasibility study to establish waste volumes, calorific value, logistics, technology options, site suitability, grid integration, environmental safeguards, and indicative project economics.

Fourth, it should establish a multi-agency implementation framework involving the relevant sanitation authorities, environmental regulators, city authorities, and energy institutions. Waste-to-Energy will not succeed under fragmented administration.

Fifth, the commercial structure should be designed around bankability. Waste supply must be assured. Delivery obligations must be clear. Payment discipline must be built into the model. And the potential generator must be supported to secure a dispatchable PPA with ECG.

The country now faces a clear choice. It can continue to spend scarce public resources collecting, transporting, and burying waste while bearing the wider costs of poor disposal. Or it can begin to treat waste as industrial input, energy feedstock, and a recoverable source of value.

Waste-to-Energy will not solve every sanitation problem, and it will not replace all other forms of generation. But it can solve several important problems at once. It can reduce landfill pressure. It can improve urban sanitation outcomes. It can add dispatchable power to the grid. It can create jobs. And it can turn a recurrent public burden into a productive infrastructure asset.

Ghana should no longer keep burying what it can monetise. Solid waste is not merely rubbish. It is untapped fuel, untapped revenue, and untapped strategic value hiding in plain sight.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.