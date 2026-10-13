Litina Travel and Tours: Why Transparency and Truth Must Come First in Ghana’s Travel Industry

As World Cup visa controversy raises questions about accountability, Litina Travel and Tours emphasises honest communication, clear pricing and responsible travel facilitation.

Trust is the foundation of every successful travel arrangement. From booking flights and securing accommodation to preparing documentation for international travel, clients must be confident that the company they engage will provide accurate information, explain its terms clearly and deal with their money responsibly.

Recent allegations surrounding visa arrangements connected to Ghana’s participation in activities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have brought these issues into sharper public focus, highlighting the importance of transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in the travel and tourism industry.

Reports published by JoySports in September 2026 alleged that more than US$623,000 had been collected from prospective travellers seeking visa-related assistance linked to the tournament. The National Sports Authority (NSA) denied authorising the alleged visa activities, while the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) denied collecting money in exchange for visas or visa opportunities. The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has also stated that the matter is subject to police investigation and has called for the facts to be established.

The allegations have generated important questions about how travel arrangements are communicated, how payments are handled and how prospective travellers can distinguish legitimate travel services from promises that cannot be guaranteed.

It is against this backdrop that Litina Travel and Tours highlights the importance of truthful representation, transparent transactions and professional responsibility in dealings with clients.

Transparency Must Be More Than a Promise

For Litina Travel and Tours, the principle of transparency begins with ensuring that clients understand the services they are purchasing before committing their money.

A travel package should clearly explain its inclusions, exclusions, costs, payment schedule, cancellation conditions and other relevant terms. Where services depend on external providers or official approvals, those conditions must also be communicated honestly.

This is particularly important for international sporting events, where travellers may be investing substantial sums to attend matches, visit new destinations or participate in business and networking opportunities.

Clients deserve to know whether a quoted price covers flights, accommodation, match tickets, insurance, transportation and visa application support. They should also understand which services have been confirmed and which remain subject to availability, documentation or third-party decisions.

Clear documentation and open communication help reduce misunderstandings, protect clients and establish a shared understanding of the obligations of both parties.

The Difference Between Visa Assistance and Visa Approval

One of the most important lessons emerging from the recent controversy is the need for travellers to understand the distinction between assistance with a visa application and the authority to grant a visa.

Travel and tour companies can provide legitimate support with documentation, itinerary preparation, appointment guidance and other travel-related arrangements within their professional scope. However, the final decision to grant or refuse a visa rests with the relevant embassy, consulate or immigration authority.

No travel operator should represent a visa outcome as guaranteed when the decision rests with an independent government authority.

For prospective travellers, this distinction is critical. Before paying for any travel package, clients should seek written clarification about the nature of the visa assistance being offered, the fees involved, the services included and the possible outcomes of an application.

The same standards should apply whether a traveller is attending a football tournament, pursuing a business opportunity, visiting family or taking a holiday abroad.

Litina’s Experience in Sports Tourism

Litina Travel and Tours has an established background in corporate travel, group travel and sports tourism.

The company has previously highlighted its role in Ghanaian fan travel to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the organisation of charter travel for more than 800 passengers to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

In March 2026, JoySports also reported that the Ministry of Sports and Recreation had selected Litina Travel and Tours as one of the endorsed service providers to facilitate travel logistics for Ghanaian fans and stakeholders attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following an expression-of-interest and due-diligence process.

These reported milestones provide relevant context for understanding the company’s experience in sports travel. However, experience and institutional endorsement should not replace the need for clear contractual terms, transparent financial dealings and accurate information in every individual transaction.

For travellers, the important consideration is not simply a company’s history or reputation, but whether the specific service being purchased is clearly explained and properly documented.

Financial Accountability and Client Protection

Financial transparency is an essential part of a responsible relationship between a travel company and its clients.

Before making a payment, clients should receive a clear breakdown of charges, information about the recipient of the payment, an explanation of the services covered and appropriate documentation confirming the transaction.

Where payments cover third-party services, such as airline tickets, hotels or event tickets, the relevant terms and confirmation arrangements should be communicated clearly.

Clients should also be informed about refund eligibility, cancellation penalties and the procedures for resolving disputes. If a booking changes or an unforeseen circumstance affects a service, timely communication and a clear explanation of available options are essential.

These are not merely administrative requirements. They are practical safeguards that help protect clients and strengthen confidence in the travel industry.

A Call for Higher Standards Across the Travel Industry

The recent visa controversy should encourage reflection across Ghana’s travel and tourism sector.

Travel agencies, public institutions, private partners and other organisations involved in facilitating international travel all have a responsibility to communicate within their respective mandates, maintain appropriate records and ensure that clients are not misled about the services available to them.

At the same time, allegations against individuals or institutions must be distinguished from established findings. The ongoing investigative process is important in determining what happened, who was responsible for any wrongdoing and what corrective measures may be necessary.

The broader lesson is that trust in the industry cannot depend solely on advertising, institutional associations or attractive travel packages. It must be supported by verifiable information, transparent financial arrangements, clear agreements and professional conduct.

For prospective travellers, due diligence is equally important. They should verify the identity and credentials of the company they engage, request written quotations and agreements, retain payment receipts and be cautious of anyone promising guaranteed visa approval.

Rebuilding Confidence Through Responsible Service

International travel offers Ghanaians opportunities to experience new cultures, support their favourite sporting teams, build businesses and establish relationships across borders. Preserving access to these opportunities requires an industry in which clients can make decisions based on reliable information.

Litina Travel and Tours believes that responsible travel facilitation must be built on clear communication, realistic expectations and accountability throughout the client journey.

The company’s experience in sports and corporate travel provides a foundation on which to continue demonstrating the importance of professional service. Maintaining that confidence requires every commitment to be communicated accurately and every client agreement to be handled with care.

Ultimately, transparency is not established by a statement alone. It is demonstrated through the information provided before payment, the records maintained during a transaction, the updates given when circumstances change and the way concerns are addressed.

As Ghana continues to engage with global tourism, international business and major sporting events, these principles should remain central to the relationship between travel service providers and the people they serve.

For Litina Travel and Tours, the message is clear: clients deserve the truth, their money deserves accountability, and every travel commitment deserves to be handled with professionalism and integrity.

When next you want to travel, call Litina travel and tours

ENDS

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.