Playback: GFA unveils new Black Stars Coach

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ghana Football Association, on Thursday, April 23, unveiled the new head coach of the country’s national football team, the Black Stars, this afternoon.

The ceremony was held in the national capital, Accra, at the Alisa Hotel.

The newly appointed head coach, Carlos Queiroz, is expected to take charge of the team and lead them into this year’s World Cup.

Watch the event below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.