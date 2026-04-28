Energy | National

London-listed Tullow Oil profit slumps on production hit as Ghana payment delays

Source: Reuters  
  28 April 2026 7:05am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

West Africa-focused independent oil and gas explorer Tullow ​Oil posted an 87% slump in ‌annual profit on Tuesday.

This was partly due to lower production, while delayed payments from the Ghana ​government continued to weigh on its ​finances.

The heavily indebted company had launched a capital overhaul after declining production and overdue payments from the Government of Ghana squeezed cash flow, while selling non‑core assets to streamline its operations across West Africa and steady the business.

The company now expects production to be at the higher end of the previously announced 34 ⁠-42 kboepd range, including about 6 kboepd of gas.

The London-listed oil producer said production averaged 40.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent ​per day (kboepd) ​in ⁠2025, lower than 51.5 kboepd a year earlier, and added that ​production averaged 43.4 kboepd during ​the ⁠first quarter of 2026.

The London-listed company's profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2025, came in at $7 million, compared with $55 million reported a year earlier.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group