Audio By Carbonatix
West Africa-focused independent oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil posted an 87% slump in annual profit on Tuesday.
This was partly due to lower production, while delayed payments from the Ghana government continued to weigh on its finances.
The heavily indebted company had launched a capital overhaul after declining production and overdue payments from the Government of Ghana squeezed cash flow, while selling non‑core assets to streamline its operations across West Africa and steady the business.
The company now expects production to be at the higher end of the previously announced 34 -42 kboepd range, including about 6 kboepd of gas.
The London-listed oil producer said production averaged 40.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) in 2025, lower than 51.5 kboepd a year earlier, and added that production averaged 43.4 kboepd during the first quarter of 2026.
The London-listed company's profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2025, came in at $7 million, compared with $55 million reported a year earlier.
Latest Stories
-
Partisan politics is blinding Ghanaians to reality — Atuguba
5 minutes
-
Building Ghana’s Tourism Future Through Media: The case for a tourism press corps
7 minutes
-
Today’s front pages: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
13 minutes
-
Sam Creatives gains ground as a rising name in Ghana and African fashion
21 minutes
-
Energy Minister commends engineers at Akosombo Substation for swift restoration efforts
28 minutes
-
London-listed Tullow Oil profit slumps on production hit as Ghana payment delays
31 minutes
-
Energy Minister assures swift restoration of power after Akosombo Substation fire
34 minutes
-
Cedi crisis misread – Joe Jackson warns of deeper structural threats despite trade gains
36 minutes
-
Ghana High Commission advises Ghanaians in Pretoria to exercise caution ahead of planned demonstrations
2 hours
-
Big Push roads and AIA expansion will transform Ghana’s economy – Joyce Bawah Mogtari
2 hours
-
I took off my generator to feel what Ghanaians feel – Deputy Energy Minister on life without power
2 hours
-
Stop waiting for government jobs – GUTA urges youth to embrace self-employment
3 hours
-
Business climate improving as stability returns – GUTA Vice President
3 hours
-
Post-IMF era could test Ghana’s economic gains – AGI Chief warns
3 hours
-
2026 BECE: Methodist Bishop urges stakeholder support to stem malpractices
3 hours